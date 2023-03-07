Well-known Jamaican chef cooks her last meal for CBS 8

Elaine Williams and Fargo's BBQ are officially retired after decades of jerk chicken, beans, rice, plantains and Rum cakes.

SAN DIEGO — A loyal viewer wanted to say thank the CBS 8 staff by cooking her famous jerk chicken for our newsroom one last time.

In this Zevely Zone, I met a Jamaican chef who lived her American dream. Elaine Williams immigrated from Jamaica in 1975 and found a new paradise in San Diego.

"Yeah 'mon. Sweet," said Elaine while dancing to a song by Bob Marley. "This is my life, this is my life in San Diego for 49 years," said Elaine who displayed hundreds of pictures in her living room for our visit.

The 74-year-old chef has a special bond with CBS 8. "Channel 8 has been with me since 1982 when I got sworn in as a citizen," said Elaine.

Sun Up San Diego covered her ceremony live on TV, then when Elaine opened Fargo's BBQ guess who showed up? "This is the Unknown Eater from Channel 8," said Elaine. "I had to make his jerk chicken extra hot."

Business boomed. "I catered for Magic Johnson," said Elaine. "I also catered for Danny Glover."

She even hosted a Super Bowl party and cooked for 8,000 people. But here's the thing about Elaine, she also donated a fortune worth of food to hospitals and the homeless.

"It's my life. It's joy," said Elaine. "I mean if I were after the money with cooking, I'd be rotten rich. Money doesn't make you happy."

But love does; Elaine married Rufus, a Naval mechanic.

"You see that guy over there?" said Elaine pointing to a large picture of her and Rufus. "He traveled all over the world. He's been to Desert Storm, Desert Shield Iraq," said Elaine.

I asked her what it was about Rufus that made her fall in love.

"First thing? He let me be me. He never changed me; I said I love to dance. He said honey dance wherever you want," said Elaine.

Rufus is in hospice, so Elaine is dancing alone these days, yet nothing can steal her joy.

"What are you going to be sad about? Life is so short, why be sad? Smile, tell everybody you love them we are brothers and sisters," said Elaine.

So back to the reason why Elaine invited us over.

"Guess what? You are the one who is taking me out. Channel 8 brought me, and Channel 8 is taking me out because you know what? I am never going to put this uniform back on this is it today, my last catering is for you guys," said Elaine.

When I told her we were honored beyond words to accept her loving gesture she simply said, "It's a pleasure, it's a pleasure."

"Thank you for letting me walk you out into the sunset," I said.

"As they say in Jamaica, yeah 'mon," said Elaine who invited a small Reggae band over to her house to play music on this special day.

"Just keep dancing," she said as she got down really close to the ground. The only place you'll see Elaine Williams low is on the dance floor.

"You got to do this," laughed Elaine. She's lived her whole life on a Jamaican high. "What a sweet day it is huh?" laughed Elaine.

Elaine did not have money to travel to the United States in 1975. She wants to thank her parents for their support and her big brother Stanley who sold his only cow to raise money for her trip. Elaine was able to buy a Visa for $4,000 dollars.

The musicians who played at Elaine's house were Dylan's Steel Band and Justice.

The lunch Elaine prepared for the CBS 8 newsroom was delicious. She is now officially retired.

We thanked Elaine profusely for the meal and for watching CBS 8 since 1975.