Jeff Zevely returns to News 8 following foot surgery

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — In August, a surgeon removed a benign tumor from my left foot. I am excited to report that I am back to work following a three-month medical leave and feeling great. The tumor is long gone and my love for telling San Diego's stories in the Zevely Zone is stronger than ever.
I would like to thank News 8 viewers for their get-well messages. I felt your love and support during my leave. Hundreds of messages inspired me to get back on my feet and get back to work. I also want to thank my News 8 co-workers. They sent me a fruit basket and repeatedly told me to relax on the couch and heal which is just what I did.
My wife Heather, who is a wound nurse, changed my bandages. My mother, who lives in Vista, visited me often and kept my spirits high. I also felt the love from my beloved pets. I spent many weeks comforted by my cat Dolly and dog Raleigh on the couch.
You may have noticed on social media that about a month into my medical leave boredom arrived along with a new Ted Lasso look. I grew a crazy looking mustache that received a thumbs down from my wife. We took a social media poll on whether my Ron Burgundy look should stay. 93 % of you voted to trash the stache.
"Thank you for voting no on the mustache. Jeff shaved it off," said Heather grinning from ear to ear. As cabin fever set in, I needed a project. Heather suggested I learn how to play one of her favorite songs on his ukulele."
I learned the classic song Harvest Moon. I quickly learned that I am no Neil Young. Maybe, I am more of a Mario Andretti. You should have seen him speeding around the house on my knee scooter. I read a lot of books, cleaned out a bunch of junk drawers and really missed my co-workers.
Photojournalist Scott Hall had a little fun at KFMB Stations in anticipation of my return to work. He interviewed my News 8 family and received some fun loving jabs about how long I was away from work.
Marcella Lee said with a smile, "Jeff who? Jeff who?".
Shannon Handy said, "Jeff is coming back to work? He still works here?"
Carlene Chavis forgot my name and said "Jeff something? Zivly? I don't know I haven't seen him in forever."
Shawn Styles said, "Jeff Zevely, you mean JZ, isn't he on tour or something? He's coming back to Channel 8?"
Carlo Cecchetto said, "Jeff it is time to get out of the get out of the couch zone and back into the Zevely Zone."
That's just what I plan to do.
Doctors don't know how or why the lump showed up in my foot. The important thing is that it is gone forever. Again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness and support. The Zevely Zone is once again open for business. Please email your story ideas to zevelyzone@kfmb.com and I will get back to work doing the job I love.