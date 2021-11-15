Jeff Zevely returns to News 8 following foot surgery

The tumor is long gone and my love for telling San Diego's stories in the Zevely Zone is stronger than ever.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — In August, a surgeon removed a benign tumor from my left foot. I am excited to report that I am back to work following a three-month medical leave and feeling great. The tumor is long gone and my love for telling San Diego's stories in the Zevely Zone is stronger than ever.



I would like to thank News 8 viewers for their get-well messages. I felt your love and support during my leave. Hundreds of messages inspired me to get back on my feet and get back to work. I also want to thank my News 8 co-workers. They sent me a fruit basket and repeatedly told me to relax on the couch and heal which is just what I did.

My wife Heather, who is a wound nurse, changed my bandages. My mother, who lives in Vista, visited me often and kept my spirits high. I also felt the love from my beloved pets. I spent many weeks comforted by my cat Dolly and dog Raleigh on the couch.

You may have noticed on social media that about a month into my medical leave boredom arrived along with a new Ted Lasso look. I grew a crazy looking mustache that received a thumbs down from my wife. We took a social media poll on whether my Ron Burgundy look should stay. 93 % of you voted to trash the stache.

"Thank you for voting no on the mustache. Jeff shaved it off," said Heather grinning from ear to ear. As cabin fever set in, I needed a project. Heather suggested I learn how to play one of her favorite songs on his ukulele."





I learned the classic song Harvest Moon. I quickly learned that I am no Neil Young. Maybe, I am more of a Mario Andretti. You should have seen him speeding around the house on my knee scooter. I read a lot of books, cleaned out a bunch of junk drawers and really missed my co-workers.

Photojournalist Scott Hall had a little fun at KFMB Stations in anticipation of my return to work. He interviewed my News 8 family and received some fun loving jabs about how long I was away from work.