Jimbo's is giving away 'Free Groceries' for a year to someone need

SAN DIEGO — Jimbo's, the natural food store, prides itself on fresh produce but during tough times they know people are in need of another kind of green. In this Zevely Zone, I met Jimbo himself at his Carmel Valley store to hear all about his grocery giveaway.

The campaign begins Monday, Sept. 21, and will remain open until Monday, Oct. 26. The winner of the campaign will receive one year of free groceries—up to a $2,500 value.

Although you've seen the name Jimbo's on San Diego storefronts since the eighties, a lot of people don't know what the grocery store owner looks like.

"That could be," said Jim Someck.

We walked around his store for 20 minutes and not one person said 'Hey, that's Jimbo'. So we peeled away the COVID mask.

"People think I'm going to be 250 pounds and I'm going to be bald and I am going to be 65 years of age I'm not 250 pounds I'm not bald but I am 66 years of age," laughed Jimbo.

Married to his wife Colleen, Jimbo's been a vegan since 1984, and just like his food, he's healthy. Jimbo's taken a run every day for the past five years in fact people stop him all the time to say.

"Aren't you? I think they are going to say the guy who owns Jimbo's and they say no aren't you the guy who is always running around Carmel Valley? I say that's not my reputation I have this store I have this great store," said Jimbo.

Jogging is nice but so is giving back. During COVID, Jimbo directed 10-thousand dollars worth of surplus organic beef to a non-profit in need. He also spoiled a hospital full of ER Nurses with gift bags.

"Way too many families and individuals have been impacted by the COVID and it's unfortunate," said Jimbo. Now he wants to give one lucky person free groceries for a year.

"I wish we could feed every family that's been impacted," said Jimbo.

"Providing quality organic and natural foods is embedded in Jimbo' core values. We know that many families have been impacted greatly over the course of the past six months due to the pandemic."

If you're too tired to cook, you can spend 25-hundred dollars on whatever you want. People can order pre-made food with their gift cards.

"Yes, absolutely they can get whatever they want," said Jimbo. The businessman moved to San Diego from New York in 1973 and never left. So take a good look San Diego. Jimbo isn't going anywhere.