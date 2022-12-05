'Kid Tributes' rock the tunes mom and dad want to hear

Tiny Petty and Tiny Dancer play songs by Tom Petty and Elton John with their rock dad.

LA MESA, Calif. — When a La Mesa father was out of work during the pandemic, he turned to the music of Tom Petty, Elton John and the love of his young sons. In this Zevely Zone, I rocked out with the Kid Tributes.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, Aaron Erlichmann lost his job. Plan B was a little rock and roll and when I say little, he teamed up with his young sons to form a band called Kid Tributes. The band that plays music parents enjoy started two years ago during the pandemic shutdown.

Aaron is a professional musician. His band Pop Vinyl couldn't get a gig due to social distancing restrictions. "I am thinking this is going to last forever," said Aaron. Turns out, forever paved the way to the Kid Tributes. Aaron's son, Milo is 9-years-old and performs as Tiny Petty while singing Tom Petty classics. I asked him if his father was a demanding band boss. "Ha, ha, ha. He's not that bossy," laughed Milo.

"I would like to thank my wife for letting us turn our living room into a studio," said Aaron. His wife Alison responded, "I was, I'm not quite sure how I felt about it." Alison surrendered her living room last Christmas and studio has become gift that keeps on giving. If you like Elton John, the band performs his classics too.

Owen is 11-years old, and he performs as Tiny Dancer. It's all Dad music, right? "Ha, ha, sort of, sometimes, but I've grown to enjoy it," said Owen wearing his best Elton John outfit. The two brothers also dress up as Hall and Oates, but not their bandmate Brixton Harper. "I'm a drummer, so," laughed Brixton who does not dress up but pounds the drums like you would not believe.

Brixton's mom responded to a "we need a drummer" Facebook post. "I was surprised, I just thought it was a good idea," said Allie Harper.

The Kid Tributes can play thirty of your favorite songs. The girls must be chasing after them, right? "No," said Milo who was shocked by the idea. And Owen? "No, not that I know of," he laughed. Although the band doesn't intend to break up, 'Dad' is trying to fire himself. "Ha, ha, because it would be so much cooler with just kids in it so we are actively trying to recruit someone to kick me out," said Aaron. A boy or girl is welcome to join the band, as long as they don't mind an adult fan base. "I'm a groupie, Kids Tributes!!" I yelled from the dance floor.

After a few successful neighborhood jams, the band set a goal of learning songs by Hall & Oates, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and Elton John. Tiny Petty and the Breakdown and Daryl Small and the Notes was born! The tiniest of tribute bands in San Diego are now playing shows all over San Diego county.

The Kid Tributes next concert will be at the North Park Music Festival on May 22nd. Followed by these gigs:

June 10: Helix Brewing Company

July 3: San Diego County Fair

July 4: Lake Murray/La Mesa Fireworks Celebration

