SAN DIEGO — Perhaps, the only thing brighter than the San Diego sun are the winning ideas of three elementary school students. Jeff Zevely fom the Zevely Zone traveled to Spring Valley's Rancho Elementary where charity and art collided in a sunglasses contest.

"So, tell me about these designs. Did you guys think you were going to win when you designed them?" said Adam Moyer. He is the CEO of the San Diego sunglasses company Knockaround. "I got to tell you. I have a pretty cool job. Ha, ha," said Moyer as he spoiled two students with dozens of pairs of sunglasses they designed themselves.

For the past seven years, Knockaround has asked 5th and 6th graders to design a winning pair of sunglasses. "We don't change the kids' designs. We actually take the design, scan it into the computer, send it to our manufacturer and then a few months later we actually have the finished sunglasses in our hand," said Moyer. What happens next makes Adam say, "Boo-yah!!" The sunglasses are helping put art programs back in schools.

The program is called Class Acts. The company’s ongoing charity campaign provides resources and art supplies to local, underfunded elementary schools. The program gives San Diego 4th, 5th and 6th-grade students an opportunity to design their own unique pair of sunglasses. The sunglasses are then sold to the public with 100% of Class Acts proceeds donated to San Diego County elementary schools through Knockaround's charitable partner, ArtReach.

This year's winning designs are School Vibes Premiums, Dr. Roboto Premiums, and The Pink Daisy Premiums. 11-year old, Jada Jones designed The Pink Daisy Premiums.

"I was so happy and excited I was jumping up and down," said Jada. Another winning pair was designed by 12-year old Yulibi Arteaga. "I was like 'oh my god', yeah I was surprised," said Yulibi. With images of pencils on the side and paper on the front, Yulibi's shades are called School Vibes.

All of the sunglasses come with polarized lens and sell for thirty dollars each. More than $75,000 has been raised for the non-profit organization ArtReach which in turn provides art classes to thirty three schools across the county.

"I've always wanted to help people so I guess this is my way to start helping people," said Jada.

All three of the 2019 Class Acts sunglasses retail for $30 and are available to purchase exclusively at Knockaround.

A future this bright, we'd better all start wearing shades.