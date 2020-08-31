La Mesa teenager writes a 23-song 'Marvel Musical'

16-year-old Amanda Fagan loves "Iron Man" and Tony Stark the most.

SAN DIEGO — A La Mesa teenager's love for the cinematic Marvel Universe has captured the attention of a famous Hollywood actor. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Del Cerro to hear a song been viewed online 70,000 times and counting.

When I arrived at a neighborhood park, 16-year-old Amanda Fagan was singing about her favorite superhero Iron Man. A few curious park-goers were gathered around Amanda and her two bandmates.

Amanda explained, "Tony Stark is Iron Man and he's a billionaire and he's a genius. He is a philanthropist and he was one of the first Avengers."

Amanda not only loves Iron Man, she often dresses in costume to feel closer to the many Marvel characters.

"Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, and the Hulk," she said.

During the COVID quarantine, Amanda wrote a Marvel Musical with 23 songs.

"How did you do that?" I asked.

"I'm not sure. I just felt inspired and sometimes when I'm on a roll I can just kick a bunch of songs out of the way," she said.

For two weeks straight, Amanda's secret power poured out of her as she cranked song after song out.

Every superhero needs back-up and Amanda's sidekicks are her bandmates, Christian and Grace.

"Um, OK, I enjoy Marvel but I am nowhere near her level of being a fan," said Grace.

Amanda's a fan alright, just ask Christian who conquered Comic-Con at Amanda's side.

"I don't think there has been a day that she hasn't texted me or [the] group chat that I'm in with a bunch of people about Marvel," said Christian.

That passion caught the attention of actor Mark Ruffalo who plays the character, Bruce Banner, in the Marvel movies. Pretty incredible when the Hulk himself hits you up on Twitter.

"When I first saw it I [thought it] was fake because I was like 'oh no, there is no way.' It was so cool," Amanda said.

I asked her, "Did you message him back?"

"Yeah I replied back," she said. "I said 'thank you for the recognition' and that there would be more songs coming soon."

There were. Almost two dozen more. Amanda says if "Hamilton" got his "shot" at a musical, then maybe the world is ready to "Marvel" at hers.

"It would be really cool if it got on Broadway one day," said Amanda.