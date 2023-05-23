Legendary CBS 8 Sports Producer reaches the finish line of his career

Todd Villalobos produced tens of thousands of sportscasts. Sports anchors Jake, Kyle, Hank, Ted and John send their walk-off farewells.

SAN DIEGO — A legend in San Diego local television sports producing is calling it a career. In this Zevely Zone, I teamed up with some familiar faces to say so long to CBS 8'S longtime sports producer Todd Villalobos.

For 35 years, Todd has poured his heart and soul into CBS 8 Sports. "Arriving at the sweatshop for another day wearing my beloved San Diego State gear," laughed Todd.

Legend has it our 53-year-old co-worker started working at CBS 8 when he was six years old. "Just a little older. I graduated from San Diego State on a Sunday and started full-time at Channel 8 on a Monday," said Todd who was hired by Ted Leitner.

Todd showed us his sizzle reel of favorite sports memories in San Diego.

"This place has been a madhouse since about 12:15 when the media was let in," reported Todd in 1993 when he interviewed the original Olympic Dream Team with Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan.

It's a career so remarkable, even Todd's highlights have highlights. "This is after the big playoff Charger win in '95 the Superbowl year," said Todd while showing me pictures and video of his career. "Kissing the Stanley Cup," said Todd. "This is me getting dunked on with Gatorade in the Padre clubhouse in '96 after they won the division."

There are too many memories to count. "This is me waving at Marshal Faulk. Come on baby, come on Marshall," yelled Todd from the SDSU endzone during a big game. "This is at the Final Four with Steve Fisher," said Todd. "I really love this one. That is me and Junior Seau after a playoff win in '95."

Todd remembers a special moment with quarterback Drew Brees as well. "I like this one, this is me catching a pass from Drew Brees," said Todd who met Drew on a golf course for an interview. "I was going to drive off in a cart and see if he could hit the cart, he throws it right in my arms."

We recorded goodbyes from some of the many sports anchors Todd worked with over the past 40 years.

"This one hurts. We are going to miss you dearly here. I am going to miss you. This community that probably didn't know what they had for the last 30 years working sports is going to miss you, man," said Jake Garegnani. "I came here as an intern and you were one of the first people who took me in and now you leave here. We are best friends and I got a producer in my ear telling me I have to wrap but I just want to say how much I love you."

Former Sports Director Kyle Kraska worked at CBS 8 for two decades. "In 30-something years of sports broadcasting Todd you are without a doubt the best sports producer that I have ever had," said Kyle. "You were the foundation; you were the pulse of channel 8 sports."

Kyle considers Todd not only his best friend but his brother. "When I was being rushed into the operating about eight years ago, they asked me for one name, one person who would make critical decisions while I was in surgery and if I didn't make it out, and without hesitation, I said Todd Villalobos and I also said if I don't make it please tell him that I love him, that pretty much says it all," said Kyle.

Todd is a native San Diegan. He grew up as a San Diego Charger fan.

"Todd Villalobos' congratulations my brother," said Charger great Hank Bauer who anchored sports at CBS 8. Hank saw a special level of commitment in Todd's love for sports.

"You definitely have to be a salesman, I mean how else can you convince people like yourself to start out as an intern and work long hours for nothing which you did, and then you parlayed that into this wildly long, successful career," said Hank.

Another famous face and voice? "Hey, Todd, Ted Leitner. Congratulations on retirement and congratulations on a great career," said Ted. "From my heart, you are the best sports producer I ever had without any question, and I know I am not the easiest guy to work with and you know how I know that because people have told me, Ted, you are not the easiest guy to work with."

A legendary career, that oddly enough, 27-year CBS 8 sports anchor John Howard joked was limited. "He never lived up to his full potential, something few people know, Todd is a henpecker, he's a two-finger typist," laughed John. "You know you could type eight times faster if you used all eight fingers." Todd responded, "That's for saps alright? These two do the deal."

Two fingers. Tens of thousands of Sportscasts. One great guy. "He is the greatest sports producer in the history of San Diego. If there was a Sports Producing Hall of Fame created Todd would be in the inaugural class," said John.

"I could not be happier for your next adventure," said Jake.

"Happy retirement brother," said Kyle.

"Love you, my brother, thank you," said Hank.

"You were the best sports producer I ever had you made me better I appreciate it. Good luck to you," said Ted. Todd watched the farewell videos and could only say in return, "Wow. That was amazing. The talent that I have had to work with at this station is just off the chart." Best of all, Todd said he never felt as if he worked a day in his life. "We are getting paid for this. How are we getting paid to do this? It's ridiculous," said Todd with a big smile.

Todd plans to travel more with his wife Tammy in retirement. His last day at CBS 8 will be May 31.