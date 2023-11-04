Liberty Station prepares for Centennial Celebration

CBS 8 becomes official media partner of Liberty Station as they countdown to turning 100 on October 27, 2023.

SAN DIEGO —

Liberty Station is one of San Diego's top destinations for shopping, dining, art and entertainment. The countdown is underway to their biggest celebration ever.

Starting today until October, CBS 8 will share monthly stories about Liberty Station as San Diego anticipates their Centennial Celebration. In this Zevely Zone, I kicked off our coverage as Liberty Station's official media partner.

On October 27, 1923, the Naval Training Center dropped its historic anchor in San Diego. For the next 70 years, 1.75 million recruits lived and learned how to defend our shores at NTC. The Naval Training Center reached its wartime peak of 33,000 personnel in 1942.

"This was the Mess Hall and Commissary," said Laurie Albrecht who is the Director at Liberty Station. Laurie has a story to tell and wants you to mark your calendar. "We are celebrating Liberty Station, the former Naval Training Center's Centennial. 100 years!" said Laurie.

In 1997, the Naval Training Station closed but soon after, Liberty Station was born. "This is one of our public art installations called Facetime," said Lisa Johnson who is the president of NTC Foundation. Lisa gave me a tour of their Arts District. "The idea when the base was closed in '97 was this be an opportunity for San Diegans to have a place like Balboa Park but more of that," said Lisa. 360 acres of open space, free parking and redevelopment followed. "Many people who grew up here don't even realize that this is free and open to the public. You can drive on here we are not a military installation anymore," said Lisa.

Yet, the history of our military remains on full display. Nine million visitors a year experience the past and present and watch historic building after building brought back to life.

"I feel the vibe is when you're making magic in the hallways," said Matt Carney who is the Executive Director of San Diego Ballet. Matt is considered to be a legacy tenant because his organization found a home at Liberty Station 17 years ago. "I think that we have really been able to create a place that has, next to Balboa Park, the highest concentration of arts groups. This is so San Diego," said Matt.

The property has been a model and standard for the Navy and San Diego, first as a premiere Naval Training Center from 1923-1997 and then as a successful adaptive reuse project. After its closure, a historic portion of the NTC San Diego was registered by the National Park Service and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This prestigious designation preserved the 49 historic buildings constructed between 1921 and 1949.

The next time you visit Liberty Station, you may be surprised by a pop-up musical performance, painting class or scavenger hunt. We found Liberty Public Market filled with families and food. "You have BBQ, you have Korean, you have Wicked Maine Lobster with their lobster tacos, you have Hawaiian, you have empanadas," said Laurie as she walked me through another historic building that was repurposed. "You are making me hungry!" I announced. "I know, ha, ha, ha," laughed Laurie. "I would love people to come down to be a part of it, to see it to check it out."

After all it is 100 years and counting and full speed ahead at Liberty Station. "The thought that two million men and women came through here as recruits, it is a story that needs to be told, we have to celebrate the history," said Laurie. "Come see us."

The property's immersive Naval history can be experienced today, as many buildings on Liberty Station's grounds are original to the NTC and have been repurposed for modern day use. Additionally, Liberty Station's now 9-hole golf course was developed from the NTC's 4-hole link course named "The Sail Ho Golf Course," built during the earliest days of the NTC for recreational use.

Related Articles San Diego childhood friends hit a home run in baseball and business

So many San Diegans have a connection to the Naval Training Center, Liberty Station is asking for you to share your NTC Story. Should you or anyone you know have a story to share about their time at the NTC, please reach out to 100libertystation@crowepr.com. For more information about the Centennial Celebration click here.