Long Beach woman brings 'Beauty 2 the Streetz' in San Diego

Shirley Raines offers hot meals, toiletries, clothing and much more to people living on the streets.

SAN DIEGO — A Long Beach woman is trying to help San Diego's homeless population one hot meal and person at a time. In this Zevely Zone, I spent the day with 'Beauty 2 the Streetz'.

"So, you get barbeque chicken sandwiches, baked beans and pasta salad," said Shirley Raines to a long line of people living on the streets in San Diego's East Village. Shirley founded 'Beauty to the Streetz' seven years ago.

"Candy, soda, toiletries, everything for free," yelled members of 'Beauty 2 the Streetz'. Shirley says she founded the program as a place to put her pain.

"Yeah, my first-born son died five days before his third birthday," said Shirley.

Suicidal thoughts led Shirley to homelessness herself.

"I was viscous, I was mean, I was cutthroat, I didn't trust people," said Shirley who says helping people is her therapy. "Oh absolutely, absolutely, there are a lot of self-sabotage out here I recognize the behavior I can see it because I did it myself," said Shirley.

Somehow giving away hot meals, haircuts, toiletries, and so much more saved Shirley's life.

"I don't know what clicked I feel like I just got done, you know when the bell goes off in the oven and it's just like ding with the perfect temperature? I think, 'Okay, life said okay now she's ready,'" said Shirley.

'Beauty to the Streetz' starts every week at Skid Row in Los Angeles. They then come to San Diego for a day, then it's off to Las Vegas for two days then back to LA to start the cycle again. If you're wondering how that's even possible, Shirley often puts in 20-hour days.

"Yep, but first I put my make-up on because get it, get it, get it, because she put it on, yes she did uh, huh," said Shiley while showing off her colorful shaved head and make-up.

"So, these will be your toilet buckets," said Shirley.

To her critics who say this doesn't solve homelessness and only makes matters worse.

"I did not create this problem. I am not responsible for it and I may not be doing it the right way, but I need people to understand I have a 12th-grade education I did not go to school for this okay? So, this is not my job, I am doing the best I can and because I am doing the best I can the human side of me will fail but nevertheless we are trying. At least I am trying to do something people be like she giving them sugar, and what are you doing?"," said Shirley.

Shirley says she'll never get over the loss of her son Demetrius who died in 1990, but she can hold on tight to humanity for as long as it takes. "It gives me a purpose for my pain," said Shirley.

Beauty 2 The Streetz aims to serve the homeless by providing necessities alongside the things that make us feel inherently human: a hot shower, a hearty meal, the hope-inducing feeling of looking in the mirror and loving what you see. They are building friendships based on equality and compassion and it is this, more than simply the hair and makeup, that brings beauty to the streets.