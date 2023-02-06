Longtime San Diego musician thanks the city that loves him back

Will Lee Brown celebrates 50 years of memories in San Diego that include music and missteps.

SAN DIEGO — A well-known musician is celebrating five decades in San Diego by thanking the city that welcomed him with open arms.

In this Zevely Zone, I met 72-year-old Will Lee Brown. A lot of people love San Diego, but it's rare to hear a story about the city of San Diego loving them back.

"Ain't no sunshine when she's gone," sang Will Lee Brown. In front of the famous San Diego ship Star of India, we found a different type of star.

"I love San Diego and San Diego loves me," said Will.

50 years ago, Will Lee Brown left Georgia.

"That's my mom, that is my foster mother who put the guitar in my hands," said Will while showing us pictures of his past. Will told us he found a new home in San Diego.

"This is one of my first bands in 1981. That is me right there," said Will. "This band was called the West Coast Connection, that's me over there."

Will was 22 years old when he moved to San Diego. As he grew up, so did the city around him.

"The people of this city are beautiful. There are beautiful people here in San Diego man," said Will. A policeman rolled up on us during the interview in his patrol car and said, "What's up Will Lee?". Will with a big smile Will said, "Yeah, they all know who I am."

But, not always for the best of reasons, because Will made some missteps.

"I made some mistakes like most humans do," said Will. Decades ago, he found himself in the courtroom of Judge Frederick Link on a cocaine charge. "I went to jail, I went to prison, all of that," said Will.

"My life has been a total 360," said Will. After prison, the musician became friends with the very judge who put him away.

"I played for his birthday party. He has to chastise me, he is like my older brother," said Will.

In 2021, Will played gigs across America while traveling in his RV. "I played music all the way through New York, Chicago, Cleveland," said Will. He said he loves all types of music and people.

"I don't care if you are the king of the Ku Klux Klan, if you treat me with kindness and respect, I am going to treat you the same way," said Will.

After traveling the nation, he's now certain, there's no place like home. "When I die, my girlfriend, she knows what to do, spread my ashes all over this city," said Will.

Even on a cloudy day, Will Lee Brown brings sunshine to the city that loved him back.

"That brings me joy and it radiates from me to other human beings," said Will.

Will's current band is called Wilovalot.

When you say the name out loud it sounds like 'Will Love a Lot'. The band plays every first Saturday of the month from 10-12 pm at Seven Grand San Diego in North Park.

Wilovalot also plays every first Tuesday of the month from 6-8 pm at Civita Park.

The band has a new CD titled Luvalot From Me To You.