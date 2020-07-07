Magician beats COVID-19 with trick hidden up his sleeve

Derek Ostovani took his act online with great success

CARLSBAD, Calif. — When you're a magician you've always got an extra trick hidden up your sleeve. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Carlsbad to meet a man who refused to watch his career vanish during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past 16 years, Derek Ostovani's magic act was a successful spell that couldn't be broken.

"Bigger crowds, more clients so I'm thinking man this year is going to be even better than last year," said Ostovani.

Then, COVID 19 happened.

Ostovani who is a purist believes magic is best delivered in person and since he could no longer perform on stage.

"I thought, for now, I thought during quarantine I can't do any magic," said Ostovani.

That is until 'poof' his career start to disappear in front of his own eyes.

"People started calling me and saying hey we need to cancel the event we need our deposit back, no new shows were coming in and this is 100-percent how I make a living," said Ostovani.

In order for the show to go on, Derek took his act online.

"What's up guys?" he said to a bunch of people on a ZOOM call. They watched him turn a balloon into a wine bottle.

It was two o'clock in the afternoon and people across the country tuned in for tricks.

"I was just sitting at home last week and my brother called and my brother called me and asked me to attend a magic show he heard about," said one online spectator.

Laura Parker was watching from Montana and others were fans from past shows.

"I still carry this in my purse," said a woman named Jamie holding up a card signed by Ostovani.

Derek used to be a structural engineer but says finding your card is a lot more fun.

"The King of Diamonds," he said which was obviously the correct card because the audience was very impressed. Derek then poured a drink out of the container the audience would have sworn was empty.

"No way, I kept my eye on that thing," said one man.

Derek responded, "That's why I'm on this end of the camera."

I then said, "You're a magician you make things disappear. How about getting rid of COVID 19?"

Derek told me, "I have a big spellbook, I haven't gone through them all yet but maybe there is one in there that tells me how to make that disappear and when I learn that believe me I am going to make that go away."

Until that happens, you can find him solving a Rubik's Cube with one hand."Something like this?" he said.

The audience reacted collectively by saying, "Wow, that is insane, that is amazing. Whoa!!"