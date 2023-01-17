Making and breaking New Year's Resolutions in 2023

The Oceanside Pier was packed with people and their best intentions for a new year.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — If you're one of the millions of Americans who made a New Year's resolution, chances are you promised yourself to exercise more, lose weight or maybe get organized. In this Zevely Zone, the Oceanside Pier was packed with people and their best intentions.

Here are some of the New Year's Resolutions we heard:

"Enjoy life, one day at a time."

"Clean my room."

"More beer."

A New Year's resolution is a lot like sightseeing on the pier, everyone starts off a new year like they're walking on water. Again, here are some of the answers we received.

"Travel more, work less."

"I think my New Year's resolution is to get good grades."

"Be a better citizen. Be a better son to my dad and a better husband to my wife."

Just like the surfers riding waves, two weeks into the New Year and many people have already wiped out. "I never even began to keep it. I didn't make it to hour one of January 1," said a man who wanted to eat healthier.

"I am trying to surf every day for the next year," said a surfer.

Here are a few more we heard.

"To learn to cook more."

"To come to the beach more often."

"I want to walk more and be more active than I was through COVID."

No matter what your goal is for the new year, make sure you spend 2023 with people you love and according to their wise advice:

"Be happy."

"Worry less."

"Follow your dreams."

"Be kind and be honest."

"Don't try so hard."

"Find joy in the mundane."

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology, only 46% of people who make New Year’s resolutions are successful.