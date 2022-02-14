Celebrating the sweet memory of Larry Himmel on Valentine's Day

Zevely Zone fulfills Larry's promise to the Cupcake Store ten years later.

SANTEE, Calif. — It's been almost eight years since CBS 8 lost our friend and one of a kind storyteller Larry Himmel. In this Zevely Zone, I toasted a legend in Santee at the Cupcake Store.

The Santee Chamber of Commerce was recognizing the Cupcake Store for ten years of success, but one person who promised to attend the celebration couldn't. We lost Larry to pancreatic cancer in 2014. "He said you know I want to come back for your ten-year anniversary," said the store's co-owner Yvette Nolta.

In 2012, when the daughter and mom operation opened its doors, Larry was the first in line. In his profile of the shop Larry wrote, "Build a better cupcake and Santee will be the path to your door. That is the secret to the success of this shop on Carlton Oaks Boulevard that hasn't officially opened its doors, yet Yvette Nolta and her mother Anne Montgomery are the innovators of the Cupcake Store. This dynamic duo has put a new twist on classic Red Velvet or perhaps you'll choose Death by Peanut Butter."

Larry was the first to call their peanut butter cupcake Death by Peanut. "He did," said Anne about the cupcake that is still their number one seller. Although some of the family recipes are nearly a century old, Anne and Yvette have never been afraid of mixing things up. We watched Larry's story from 2012 when Larry said, "This is actually going to be a brand-new cupcake named after me?".

Yvette replied, "Absolutely this is the Himmel right here, the bottom has a graham cracker crust. It's on a chocolate cake it's dipped in a chocolate gnosh it's rolled in graham cracker and it's a marshmallow frosting." Larry then joked, "People will say to you what is the main ingredients in a Himmel, and they would say BS."

Larry's humor will never be forgotten along with a promise he made of returning for the Cupcake Store's 10-th Anniversary. "He was a great man. He was funny, he was a very good family man," said Anne. Although we miss our friend, Larry's cupcake also known as the S'mores lives on. "Happiness is only a cupcake away," said the mom and daughter.

We then toasted a legend. "To Larry. To Larry!" Larry was the master of feel-good news. This is proof he never shied away from a cupcake story! Along with being hilarious and overwhelmingly generous, Larry was a sweetheart which is why we thought it fitting to share his memory on Valentine's Day.

Fore more information about the Cupcake Store in Santee click here.