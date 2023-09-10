'Miles for Melanoma' San Diego 5K is Sunday at De Anza Cove

CBS's Jeff Zevely emcees the event again hoping to spread skin cancer awareness after his own bout with melanoma.

SAN DIEGO — The Melanoma Research Foundation is hosting the annual San Diego Miles for Melanoma 5K on Sunday, October 15, at De Anza Cove Park. I am proud to be the event's host and emcee again in 2023. Opening ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. and kick off the 5K which starts at 9 a.m.

The 5K walk/race will bring together the San Diego-area melanoma community with a goal of raising $100,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

"I just miss my husband," said Denise Nourani. In March 2022, her husband, Cary Nourani died from ocular melanoma.

"Words cannot explain how amazing he was," said Denise who met me with daughters Natalie and Bella, and niece Lily to tell me about the high school valedictorian who attended the US Naval Academy and USC.

"I used to call him my angel on earth all of the time even before I knew he had cancer," said Denise.

San Diego Miles for Melanoma 5K will be presented by DermTech, showcasing their steadfast commitment to the melanoma community. Beyond their sponsorship, DermTech Sticker Squad has secured a prominent position among our leading teams for the event.

Alastin Skincare has also re-joined us as a Local Presenting Sponsor and will be hosting on-site.

In 2019, my wife, Heather Zevely, urged me to see a dermatologist to get a skin screening. Melanoma was discovered on my back and that early detection could have saved my life. I then shared that story with our viewers.

A father in Encinitas saw the story. He went to get a skin screening and skin cancer was discovered on his body which led to four major surgeries. Our hope is that every time we share this message, we can save more lives.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, the event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

"Get your eyes dilated that's the biggest thing," said Denise who urges every San Diegan to get regular health checkups. A message she shares in the MiIes for Melanoma 5K. Last year, their team raised more than 8 thousand dollars for the cause and Cary. "He never gave up. He tried to fight this cancer," said his daughter Bella. "He was my best friend."

"He is a really nice person, and I am really glad he was my dad," said his daughter Natalie. "I always say my marriage to him was a movie, it was a fairy tale," said Denise. Cary Nourani was also a champion endurance athlete. "He was strong, he was strong," said his niece, Lily. "Such a good person, when you would meet him, it was like wow this person is so cool, so amazing."

With T-shirts that read Cary Strong they will walk once again to honor a husband and father they want the world to remember. "He was an inspiration to so many and I want people to see that," said Bella. "If he were your friend he would change your life," said Natalie. "Cary strong!"

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the San Diego event this October. Local sponsors include Castle Biosciences, DermTech, Alastin Skincare, Ascentage Pharma and Novartis. National sponsors include National Prevention Sponsor Neutrogena and National Apparel Partner Cabana Life.

All in-person and registered participants will receive a 2023 UPF 50+ race shirt provided by our NEW National Apparel Partner, Cabana Life. Register to attend the San Diego Miles for Melanoma 5K event by Thursday, October 12th. For more information click here.