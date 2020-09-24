'Miracle Babies' helps families with NICU infants

Along with emotional support, Miracle Babies provides care packages to every NICU family and will be giving out free diapers on Saturday, Sept 26, at two locations.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — When a baby is born weighing less than a pound, that child needs extra love. In this Zevely Zone, a special group of people showed me how sometimes nurturing a sick or premature baby takes a miracle.

When a baby is born prematurely or with medical needs, instead of going home they are cared for in a hospitals' Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, more commonly called the NICU.

"It's amazing to see how fragile a tiny baby can be but also how strong a fighter and how resilient they can be," said Laketa Ducat, a veteran NICU nurse who saves babies full time and then on her off-time volunteers for the non-profit Miracle Babies.

"My patient is the baby but for my baby to thrive I need to make sure my parents are okay. And I need to support them so that they can support the baby," said Laketa.

Parents often struggle with feelings of isolation, causing anxiety and depression at the precise time their baby needs them most. A lot of those babies weigh less than a pound when they're born which can fill a parent with fear.

"And we just kind of stand alongside them and let them know it's going to be okay. We are going to do this together," said Laketa.

Throughout our interview, Laketa was swaying back and forth while holding a precious baby.

"This is Bali, this is my granddaughter," said Laketa.

In March, Bali spent 109 days in the NICU and it was Miracle Babies that helped Laketa's son and daughter-in-law during their time of need.

"We are all connected in so many different ways. They really are miracles," said Marianela Camarillo.

She is the Chief Operating Officer of Miracle Babies who told me it's only fitting to see Laketa's love return to her.

"She is just an incredible woman and gives one hundred and fifty percent," said Marianela.

Along with providing emotional support, Miracle Babies provide care packages to every NICU family.

"We have a water bottle, a swaddle blanket, a onesie, Chapstick and sanitizer," said Marianela.

After families leave the NICU, so often they have so many follow up appointments, so Miracle Babies bought a van to drive them to the hospital and the service is so popular they are even buying a second van.

The non-profit is also hosting diaper distributions during COVID to any family in need.

"Since May we have served 4,000 families and we have distributed more than 350,000 diapers," said Marianela.

Some of which are being worn by Bali who just loves getting rocked like a baby.

"Are you my sweet girl?" said Laketa.

Laketa is grateful for the opportunity to serve patients who have had little access to health care. In 2019, Laketa was recognized as the night NICU nurses of the year by Tri-City Medical Center.

Additionally, Laketa is passionate about working as the Executive Nurse Director for San Diego Christian Foundation's annual Mt. Palomar Bible Camp. For the past 24 years, she has spent a week on top of Palomar Mountain mentoring youth. Laketa’s passion and commitment to our organization and ensuring NICU parents receive the unique care and support they need is invaluable.

"It's just that when you've walked with these families you just want to do all you can," said Laketa.