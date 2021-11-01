'Mystery Mom' is leaving chalk outlines for kids to color in parks

Nancy Dulay is a professional face painter with a new hobby during the pandemic.

SAN DIEGO — If you take a walk in a San Diego park with your kids sometime soon, don't be startled if you see multiple chalk outlines. In this Zevely Zone, I solved a mystery in San Carlos.

"I am doodling with chalk in the neighborhood parks," said Nancy Dulay who started mysteriously leaving chalk outlines for kids in parks a few weeks ago.

"I'd just sneak in a drawing and rush back home," said Nancy.

The San Carlos mother is a professional face painter who admits it's hard to walk away without a finished product.

"I kind of wanted to but at the same time I liked the idea that I left something for the kids," said Nancy.

Nancy was hoping neighbors like Jasmine Buckner would happen along.

"I was like that is really cool," laughed Jasmine who told me her children can spend hours filling in the cartoon outlines.

Jasmine's daughters, Pearl and Alana were thrilled to pick up some chalk and start drawing where Nancy left off.

"I was really excited because nothing like this has ever happened to me like this before, nobody has done this," said Alana.

There is something about sidewalks and chalk that is bringing out the best in people during COVID. Last year we profiled Soraya Young-Pen, a 17-year-old in North Park who started surprising children and herself with a talent she didn't know she possessed.

"Yeah, definitely making people smile and have a good time when people go on their walks," said Soraya.

Erick Toussaint, a father In Ocean Beach, has been turning the sidewalk in front of his home into a canvas to recreate masterpieces with his daughter.

"Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, then there is Girl with a Pearl Earring which is Johannes Vermeer," said Erick.

As for Nancy, she used to be a teacher.

"It makes me feel good. I miss working with the kids," said Nancy. Staying home with her daughter Kenz who is autistic brings her great joy.

"It gives us something to do rather than staying home all-day homeschooling so it's nice," said Nancy.

She says Del Cerro, Poway, Coronado you may have some work to do.

"Well, you know if somebody wants me to go and doodle on their driveway or park maybe it will show up," said Nancy.

Nancy said she could use more chalk. If you'd like to donate some, click here for her Instagram handle.