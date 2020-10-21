Beach Boys return to San Diego for 'Concert in your Car'

Hall of Fame Band returns to San Diego to play at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Beach Boys are returning to San Diego this weekend and you can enjoy their concert from the comfort of your car. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Del Mar to ask Mike Love about his band's love affair with San Diego.

I interviewed the singer via Zoom. Mike Love spoke to me from his home in Lake Tahoe.

"Hey San Diego, this is Mike Love from the Beach Boys," said Mike with gold records hanging on the wall behind him.

What better spot than a Del Mar beach to talk about the world's most famous surf songs? Mike sang a line or two from the hit Kokomo. "Aruba, Jamaica, ooh I want to take you," laughed Mike.

News 8 covered the Beach Boys concert in 1981 when the band celebrated its 20-year anniversary at the Sports Arena. "How much do you love San Diego?" I asked. Mike told me, "So much I mean we played Jack Murphy Stadium after a Padres game."

My parents took me to that game and a concert I'll never forget but what about Mike? I asked him if he remembered that day?

"Absolutely that was great we had a bunch of cheerleaders down in front and classic cars all around the infield and stuff, it was brilliant," said Mike.

News 8 interviewed Mike Love that day and asked him how long the Beach Boys planned to keep on performing.

He told us back then, "As long as we are healthy and enjoying what we are doing, and we started because we love making music and harmonies and stuff."

This Saturday the band returns to San Diego to play a Concert from your Car event at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. After nearly 60-years on stage, a concert with cars will be a Beach Boy first.

"You know we've never done it," said Mike who says Brian Wilson stopped touring with the band years ago, but the two cousins remain close.

"Yeah Brian and I love each other but he managed by a certain situation and he needs to do things a certain way," said Mike.

With more than 100 million albums sold, "God Only Knows" how he'd answer my final question. "What is your favorite Beach Boys song of all time?" I asked.

Without hesitation he told me, "California Girls, I Get Around, Fun, Fun, Fun, Surfing USA, Kokomo, Good Vibrations, that's my favorite."

The Beach Boys will play this Saturday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds with special guest John Stamos and a second show has been added.