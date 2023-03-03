Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates OREO’s 111th birthday with cake giveaway

On Monday, March 6, at 1:11 pm, the first 111 guests at each bakery will receive a free OREO Cookies & Cream Bundtlet.

SAN DIEGO — The iconic Oreo cookie is celebrating its 111th birthday which means you could enjoy a free sweet treat on Monday. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Carmel Mountain to Nothing Bundt Cakes to preview a sweet deal.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will help celebrate OREO’s 111th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Monday, March 6, at 1:11pm local time, the first 111 guests at each bakery will receive a free OREO Cookies & Cream Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cake.

I met Cat Santangelo who is the Nothing Bundt Cakes Director of Operations to discuss the details of the promotion. "This delicious new flavor is available now until March 26, or while supplies last, so enjoy it while you can," said Cat about the two favorite sweet treats being brought together.

The new flavor is available in all sizes from bite-sized Bundtinis to larger Bundt Cake options. Remember to celebrate this sweet partnership and OREO’s 111th birthday, on Monday, March 6, at 1:11pm local time. The giveaway takes place at every Nothing Bundt Cake Bakery across the country and Canada.

In addition to the cake giveaway, guests will have a chance to win one of 11 gift cards in a giveaway on the Nothing Bundt Cakes Instagram page. On March 6, followers who comment and tag a friend on a specific Instagram post will be entered to win a $111 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. For more information click here.