'Otter Chaos' brings laughter to Make-A-Wish children

A Valley Center couple built the non-profit organization after a wildfire took their home in 2003.

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Sometimes the best medicine for an illness is laughter. In this Zevely Zone, I headed to Valley Center where otters were waiting poolside.

Nearly 20 years ago, after a wildfire devastated Valley Center, something unexpected rose from the ashes. Non-profit, Nurtured by Nature was formed in 2008 by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Wendy Yates.

After experiencing unconditional support from the entire community to help rebuild their home, they wanted to give back. "I think all that was left were some sheds and outbuildings," said Kevin.

After Wendy and Kevin Yates' home burned down, they leaned on what they knew. "I worked as a zookeeper at a local zoo for 28 years," said Kevin.

Nurtured by Nature is filled with 400 animals. All of the animals think they're the stars of the show, until the otters arrive. "We are ready," said the otter handlers as they jumped into a pool. "They are crazy, they are fun, they are interesting, they are intelligent. They are fast. They don't make great pets," laughed Wendy.

Without fail, otters do help families forget the tough times they're going through, which is why Make-A-Wish Foundation has been bringing children here for 10 years.

"They are so wonderful. They always say yes when we reach out to them from Make-A-Wish and we have so many kids who wish to have an animal interaction," said Suzanne Husby. She is the CEO of Make-A-Wish San Diego who brought the Marta family from San Marcos to Nurtured by Nature during our visit.

"Well, I really want to be a zookeeper," said 10-year-old Urijah Marta who is fighting leukemia. Before he met the otters, Urijah met kangaroos and hand fed banana slices to lemurs. That was cool," said Urijah.

The programs provide a once in a lifetime experience to children in need through individual animal encounters. Guests get a chance to meet and interact with fennec foxes, capybaras, two-toed sloths, lemurs, armadillos, and even kangaroos. However, the highlight of the program is interacting with Asian small-clawed otters.

Urijah's parents, Merisa & Alberto say their son really needed a day like this. "You never know what's coming the next day, you never know when it's going to come back," said Merisa.

A few years ago, it was 'Otter Chaos' at Nurtured by Nature after a video of the otters was viewed 70-millions times online. After that video went viral 50,000 people were on a seven-year waiting list. Now because of COVID-19 things have calmed down and San Diegans can once again book a date.

Wendy and Kevin have opened a second location called Otter Valley, so they can always say yes to a family in need. "Their time here takes them away from everything they've been going through," said Wendy. Booking an event helps support the work of Otter Valley Conservation Center, Nurtured by Nature, and Animal Educators.

The otters usually are the stars of the show, but during our visit, Urijah was the king of the pool. "He is my hero. He really is," said Urijah's father while wiping tears away from his eyes.

If you'd like more information about visiting Nurtured by Nature in Valley Center or the non-profit's new location in Pauma Valley called Otter Valley click here.