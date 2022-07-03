Ocean Beach artist describes "The Event" that changed everything

Trevor Watson describes an awakening of inspiration after hearing his own voice four years ago.

SAN DIEGO — Most people can look back upon their past and remember one profound moment that changed their life forever. In this Zevely Zone, an Ocean Beach artist shared what he calls "The Event".

On Greene Street in Ocean Beach, neighbors wanted to know why their street suddenly became filled with color. "That's kind of strange isn't it? We all spy on each other, don't we?" said Trevor Watson who was sitting in his yard filled with dozens of paintings.

Trevor's neighbors have been wondering how one person could create so much art. "Good question, good question. Ever since 'the event', " said Trevor in a beautiful English accent.

Four years ago, Trevor was divorced, depressed, and drinking in the dark. "This feeling, this incredible goose bump feeling emanated from the bottom of my feet and traversed through my body to my head for real, this is a true story," said Trevor.

He told us it started with a phone call from his sister Sarah from England, but for some reason he heard his own voice say, "So Trevor, what are you going to do? You obviously can't think your way out of this problem, so what are you going to do? Are you going to die?" Trevor responded to himself. "I want to paint," he said. "That was 'the event'. Everything changed, immediately, immediately."

Trevor bought supplies from an art store the next morning and hasn't stopped painting since. "Probably three hundred plus, I mean I have to pinch myself seriously I feel like I was hit by lightning," said Trevor.

From a yard that was empty, to imagination overload. Mike and Cristiana Weaver are the neighbors who have been watching. "I think this guy is a little bit crazy, he is out here painting at nighttime, it's pitch black and he's out here painting," said Mike. "The world needs to see Trevor." Cristiana added, "It makes Greene Street alive, every time I look out the window, I see the painting every day. He is really a nice touch to Greene Street."

And it's not just painting, Trevor now has a mind for marketing. He taught himself how to edit and since "the event", he had created 650 videos.

You pick the product; Trevor brings it to life. In the depths of his depression, Trevor told us he would sit alone in the dark in a chair he called the 'Chair of Despair'. It was a chair he just couldn't get out of. I asked him if he still owned the chair, "No, the chair is burned, it's gone," said Trevor. One of Trevor's clients is Midwestern Insurance Alliance where he assists with their marketing by conceptualizing and creating commercials.

Trevor says he wishes every day could be 180 hours long. Before "the event", he said he could not paint or edit video. "No, no, this is "the event". This is the electricity; this is lightning," said Trevor. His message to you? Never lose hope. The universe has a plan for everyone. "I just love it, I am obsessed with it," said Trevor.

He's been Trevorized. "That is what I do, I Trevorize," he said. "Alive, I'm alive again."