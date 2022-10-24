'Padre Pets' could be perfect cure for 'Baseball Blues'

San Diego Humane Society names kittens after your favorite Padres players.

SAN DIEGO — Three consecutive Padre losses in Philadelphia to end the season have many San Diegan's looking for a hug. In this Zevely Zone, I show you how expanding your family's roster with a Padre Pet could help. San Diego fans like to root for the underdogs and the San Diego Humane Society is filled with animals that can cure your baseball blues. Adopting any animal should be a forever decision, which is about how long it'll take most Friar fans to move on from Sunday's loss.

As much as you care about the Padres, adorable kittens at the San Diego Humane Society would love to hit a home run for your family. The staff introduced their starting line up on kittens.

Trent Grisham, Austin Nola, Josh Hader and Jake Cronenworth. "He is a little upset by yesterday's loss, but you know finding a new home will make him feel happier," said Jordan from the San Diego Humane Society. There's just something about getting a high five from a kitten named Manny Machado that takes the sting out of the swing that broke the Padres heart.

Bryce Harper may be moving on to the World Series, but we're the ones who get to live in sunny San Diego where it's raining kitties. "They will be your most loyal fan ever and so we highly encourage people to come to check out the animals we have for adoption here at the San Diego Humane Society," said Nina Thompson.

The San Diego Humane Society currently has six hundred animals available for adoption. Throughout the month of October, the price for adopting adult animals is just ten dollars. For more information click the here.