Padres celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Los Tucanes de Tijuana

CBS 8 is giving away two prize packs for Padres-White Sox game and concert for October 2 event.

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the San Diego Padres and one of the most popular Norteno bands in the world. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Eastlake to the recording studios of Los Tucanes de Tijuana. On Sunday, October 2, after the Padres beat the Chicago White Sox, San Diego fans can win twice by attending a Los Tucanes de Tijuana concert.

When you hear the hit song, La Chona, gigantic crowds always follow. "For us music is our religion, our life," said lead singer Mario Quintero. Since 1987, Los Tucanes de Tijuana has sold more than 15-million albums, won a Latin Grammy, and toured the world. Their recording studio is lined with gold and platinum records. "On this wall you can see the achievements of our career. I wrote these songs along with the help of my colleagues here," said Mario Quintero.

Last year following a Padre game, the band expected 3,000 fans, but bass player Luis Cazares told us 17,000 showed up. "It was something that was exciting to see all of the Hispanic people.

We had a great time, seeing all of the people singing and dancing to our songs," said Luis. The concert was such a hit, they'll do it again this year following the Padres-White Sox on Sunday, October 2nd. "It celebrates the community that we live in so it's really important for us to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month," said Emily Wittig Director of Marketing for the Padres. Emily says the band is the perfect capper to their weekend long fiesta. "They are based out of of Tijuana and the fans that live across the border as well as here in San Diego are back for a second year in a row," said Emily.

The concert will take place at Gallagher Square. CBS 8 is giving away two prize packs. Contest winners receive four tickets to the game and concert along with specially branded Padres-Hispanic Heritage Hats.

When Los Tucanes de Tijuana opened at Coachella, 60-thousand fans showed up. Every member of the band is a Padre fan, including Alfredo Gonzalez and Gustavo Labrada. "Having appeared at Petco Park was something that was very good for us, but it was also something that was very good for our fans," said Gustavo. Considered to be the Rolling Stones of Norteno music, Los Tucanes hope this becomes a Petco party every year or as they say like to say, "Muy Padre!!"

CBS 8 is giving away two Prize Packs that each include four theme game package tickets to see the San Diego Padres host the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, October 2nd, four Padres-branded hats celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and special admission to the Los Tucanes de Tijuana postgame concert in Gallagher Square.