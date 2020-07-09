Parody of Hamilton song commands you to 'Wear Your Mask"

The COVID Crooner dresses up as the King of England to help make his point.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Most Americans are wearing face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For those who aren't... the King of England wants a word with you. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Carlsbad to hear another pandemic hit from the COVID Crooner.

Chris Maddox originally called himself the 'Crisis Crooner' but I decided that he needed a new moniker during this pandemic. I am calling him the 'COVID Crooner' because the telematics executive stuck at home during the coronavirus is proving himself to be a real PPE Patriot and a bit of a Hamilton nut.

When I knocked on his door, Chris answered his door dressed as the King of England and said, "Hello my Royal subjects, you must be here to see my new video!"

From his Carlsbad home, the COVID Crooner is back with a new song called "Wear Your Mask" which is a parody of the Hamilton musical hit "You'll Be Back."

"I see you being naughty, you say to cover your face is a price you're not willing to pay. You cry that you want to be safe but that's a job for some other guy," Chris sang.

As a husband and father, Chris wears many hats and in this case; a crown.

"Heavy is the head that wears the crown," said Chris with a smile.

Unafraid to play the villain, Chris, as the King of England commands us all to, "Wear your mask, and you will see it's made of cotton, not of tyranny. Wear your mask for your friends, it's the only way homeschooling ends. Cases rise let's make them fall," Chris sang.

The COVID Crooner believes Americans can figure out how to wear face coverings even if the King can't.

"You know it is a little confusing... I mean is it? Usually, if I go at is a few different ways, yeah I think that's it. That's it," said Chris struggling to put a mask on his face.

I first introduced you to Chris Maddox in the Zevely Zone in March and since that time, Inside Edition has made him even more famous.

National television isn't bad for a guy who started off singing Les Mis in his closet. His song "I Seem To Clean" is a parody for our time of "I Dreamed A Dream."

Chris belted it out, "Social distancing is fine, the kids are good they are inside gaming."

The Crisis Crooner took his show on the road, out of his closet and out to his backyard which he calls COVID Cove. He polished his act like a like diamond, finishing what Neil Diamond started with "Hand Sanitize", a parody of "Sweet Caroline."

"Hand sanitize, for twenty seconds would be so good, so good, so good," Chris sang.

This stay at home hit-machine then teamed up with Philly Ocean from Yachtley Crew. They turned the Styx classic "Come Sail Away" into another parody hit. It goes like this, "I'm staying away, away from all my friends and my family."

Chris says without a mask and a little humor if COVID doesn't kill you the murder hornets will. So let's all wear a mask!

"It's good to be the King," said Chris.