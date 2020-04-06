Red Shoe Day celebrates 'Virtual Style' on June 4

Donations help Ronald McDonald House provide a 'home away from home' for families with ill children.

SAN DIEGO — At News 8 we're wearing our BIG RED SHOES– for 8's Red Shoe Day virtual style! On June 4, we're helping raise money for San Diego's Ronald McDonald House to provide a home away from home for families of seriously ill or injured children treated at our local hospitals.

"I just feel strongly about helping," said Todd Cooker.

Year after year, Todd and his nephew Emilio Shafer volunteer on Red Shoe Day to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. This year due to social distancing, Red Shoe Day will take place virtual style so you won't hear Emilio's famous street corner scream.

"Donate to the cause!" said Emilio during an online interview.

When doctors removed tumors from Emilio's brain, his mother Elke only left his side to recharge at the Ronald McDonald House.

"They fed me, they had showers available, they even told me I could stay there," said Elke.

The house serves more than 15-thousand family members every year.

"It is a huge community event for us which does a number of things for us it raises a lot of money last year alone 125,000 dollars came to us from street corners," said Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.

The event is the largest community-driven fundraiser for San Diego's 56-room Ronald McDonald House, which for more than 40 years has provided a "home away from home" for families with a critically ill or injured child in a local hospital.

Thank you, San Diego, for donations big and small that provide a "home away from home" for families like Emilio's.

"When you go out and help somebody and you do it out of kindness it makes you feel good," said Todd Cooker.