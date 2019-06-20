SAN DIEGO — On Thursday morning, June 20, San Diego commuters will be seeing red. Red Shoe Day is a fundraiser that benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.

Founded in 1980, the Ronald McDonald House provides a "home-away-from-home" for families caring for a child being treated for serious, often life-threatening conditions at local hospitals.

From 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., more than 1,500 volunteers will raise money with Red Shoes at 200 intersections across San Diego.

"Shamelessly asking people for money using what ever line you can think of," said Dan and Lisa Shulman.

They will be raising money to thank the Ronald McDonald House for helping their family in their greatest time of need when their daughter Sarah was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

"I was so scared," said Sarah. "It was a really strong chemo."

For months, as Sarah battled the disease at Rady Children's Hospital, her parents lived across the street at the Ronald McDonald House.

"We just moved in. It truly is a home away from home, almost everything you need to be able to support your kid across the way."

During the day, Lisa was there for Sarah, but at night the Ronald McDonald House was there for Lisa.

"I would cry out here so that I could be strong for her in there," said Lisa.

San Diego's Ronald McDonald House was specifically designed to provide the necessities of home – including 56 bedrooms, a kitchen and a children's play area – to help strengthen families and bolster their psychological well-being during difficult times regardless of their situation or ability to pay.

Red Shoe Day helps pay for the program. Chuck Day, the President and CEO of the Ronald McDonald House, leads the charge.

"Be loud, be proud be colorful and be safe," said Chuck offering advice to Jeff Zevely from the Zevely Zone.

Jeff will be raising money in 4S Ranch with Robin Roth and Mikey from 100.7 San Diego and Mike Slater from AM 760.

"Have I got something for you," Chuck told Jeff.

He is challenging everyone to wear colorful clothing which includes a red tutu.

"I accept your red tutu challenge," said Jeff.

"Slater never puts it on," responded Chuck.

There's a first for everything, just like Sarah hopes this is the first and last time doctors tell her the leukemia is in remission.

"I was so excited."

It's been a Shulman celebration ever since with Padre games and a trip to Disneyland.

"It was the happiest place on earth they have Dole Whip there," said Sarah.

From Dole Whip, to stretch limos on her prom night, Sarah is living proof Red Shoe day is worth stretching your comfort limits red tutu and all.

We've got big shoes to fill, but the strength if San Diego to do it.

"When you see the people on the corner, give what you can it makes a huge differnce," said Dan Shulman.

Look for volunteers carrying BIG RED SHOES all over San Diego County Thursday, between 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – make your donation in person or online at DoRedShoeDaySD.com or double your online donation at RedShoeDaySD.com.

The Joseph Clayes III Charitable Trust is establishing a $500,000 matching gift.