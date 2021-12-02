Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians invite you to have a beer with your oldest neighbor

3R Brewery is Native American owned and operated.

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — For some people, the best way to get to know one another is by sharing a beer. In this Zevely Zone, I'm passing along an invitation from what could be your oldest neighbor. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians is a history that dates back 14,000 years.

"We talk about we are the original Californians. It's very empowering to tell our story because we are modern day people," said Ruth-Ann Thorn. She is a tribal member who says to understand her people, just follow the San Luis Rey River to Oceanside and back. "We coined it the Rincon Reservation Road but it's really the road that all Luiseno people traveled from Oceanside up to Palomar Mountain," said Ruth-Ann.

The same water her ancestors drank is now being used to make beer at the 3R Brewery which is the first Native American owned and operated brewery on tribal land in Southern California. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians is rolling out the welcome mat, "We want everyone to come and meet us and learn the back story," said tribal member Rik Mazzetti. His family story dates back six generations on this land. "We come from poverty we were pretty much a third world country within a country," said Rik. But what followed has been a story of success. "Because we are all fighters, we don't lay back if we have a problem, we'll fix it," said Rik.

3R Brewery stands for Rincon Reservation Road Brewery. Adjacent to Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center, the brewery and beer offerings not only reflect the new brand but now also tell the story of the rich history of the tribe.

A brewery taps into two tribal needs; hopes of a thriving economy and an opportunity to make new friends. Beer helps the tribe tell its story. One of their brews is called Tuupash which means sky in Luiseno. Every beer tells a story about the importance of clouds, snakes and where they came from. "Actually, our people came from the ocean," said Chairman Bo Mazzetti. The Chairman told us his land may be sovereign, but everyone is welcome.

"Yeah, definitely come out and see us we are open and it's something to do, we'll give you a place to go," said Chairman Mazzetti.

Both Rik and Ruth-Ann are board members of the Rincon Economic Development Corporation known as REDCO. "We perpetuate victory. I take care of my community, I take care of my people, for us as a whole we are a very proud people," said Rik. "We are inviting people to come on this journey with us and learn about our culture along the way," said Ruth-Ann.

The same people once famous for making baskets are now weaving their heritage into craft beer. "Come on out to Rincon Reservation Road Brewery and have a drink, I've got plenty of stories to tell you. God Bless," said Rik to which Ruth-Ann added, "Our ancestors are smiling--put it that way."