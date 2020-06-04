FLORENCE, Italy — More than a month ago, a San Diegan living in Italy decided to stay right where she was and not come home. In this Zevely Zone, I spoke to the film maker and her life alone in Italy. "Good morning from San Diego." I said talking over the computer through a Zoom meeting. "Good afternoon from Italy," said Danielle Cohen.

Danielle Cohen

When the going got tough in Italy, the 25-year old Scripps Ranch native decided to stick it out. "A lot of people thought I was crazy. Some people still think I'm a little crazy to be here," said Danielle.

The UC Santa Barbara graduate moved to Florence on January first when the streets were filled with people since then she's lost her job and all six of her roommates moved away. "When was the last time you've spoken to someone face to face?" I asked. Danielle told me, "At the grocery store when I went last week."

Danielle Cohen

Danielle says she is lonely, but she says she feels safer there than here. I told her, "I think you are very brave to stay there all alone. To think you feel safer in Italy than in the States" She told me, "People thought that was a crazy statement because I said that three weeks ago but I saw it moving all over countries and Europe I knew it was going to head to America there was no way America was exempt from this whole thing."

Danielle Cohen

Italy is under a total lock down. Danielle can go to the grocery store and that's it. She sent us videos of empty streets and a police car patrolling making announcements over a loud speaker. She says Italian police will cite people in public for non-emergencies and she's surprised the U.S. isn't enforcing the same policy. "Luckily my parents because I have been filling them in have been really good about listening and same with my friends but I just keep seeing other people throughout the world who are not listening and not taking it serious," she said. I asked her, "How does that make you feel when you see them not taking it seriously?" She responded, "It angers me so much."

Danielle Cohen

Danielle moved to Italy to follow her dreams as a filmmaker and not only did she find the topic of her next project, she's living it. "Just seeing the dichotomy, of what is happening on the grounds here in Italy and how Italy is reacting and how Italy is handling the situation compared to America has just been so crazy and that really inspired me to start writing during my quarantine hours." Danielle made a short environmental documentary in 2017 called The Tipping Point.

Danielle says the streets may be empty but Italy is filled with hope and free time. Plenty to work on her next film and her Italian. "Ciao Mama and Papa," she said sending a shout out under quarantine to her parents in Scripps Ranch.

Danielle says she has not been testing for COVID 19. She says she feels healthy and has no symptoms.