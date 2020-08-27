San Diegan hoping for his share of an MTV Video Music Award

5 Seconds of Summer is nominated for best home video

SAN DIEGO — On Sunday during the MTV Video Music Awards one San Diegan will be sitting on the edge of his seat. In this Zevely Zone, I went to the Gaslamp Quarter to meet a millennial filled with tacos, talent, and optimism.

It's time San Diego says hello to the multi-faceted Michael Freeby.

"I do lots of modeling, lots of photography, apparently now I do lots of art directing according to MTV's Music Awards," said Michael.

The 26-year old told me he collaborated with the Australian boy band Five Seconds of Summer on a music video for the song Wildflower that is nominated for the best home video.

"I am super excited I mean I have never been nominated for an MTV Music ward," said Michael.

The video is colorful and so is Michael's 80's inspired outfit.

"I am a huge Richard Simmon's fan," said Michael who told me he once did a photoshoot with Simmons and is always creating something. He brought a camera in order to shoot a story of us shooting a story about him. But I had to ask, "Why are we meeting at a taco shop?"

Michael asked us to meet him at Taqueria Los Churchy's. He even called the family-owned business and asked them to open an hour early for our interview.

"I wanted to use the whole MTV recognition to help boost the economy and obviously why not boost it at my favorite taco shop," said Michael.

As he ordered his tacos, he kept saying, "Yes, yes, yes." Spend some time around Michael and you quickly learn he loves the word 'Yes'.

When our tacos arrived, Micheal said, "Yes." When I said, "Thank you Maria." Michael followed up with a "Yes."

My meal with the millennial was filled with tacos and tidbits.

"My favorite Spice Girl is probably Scary Spice," said Micheal who went on to tell me he was once the county spelling bee champion and, "I am Mexican, Italian. German Cherokee, Apache, Irish, Dutch. It's a real tongue twister."

Nice to meet a new friend... who celebrates life with the word yes and optimism.

"I like reading comic books, I like getting milkshakes, I like eating tacos, I like getting carne asada fries."

And he hopes to win his share of an MTV Music Award.

"I love winning awards on MTV and the spelling bee," said Michael.