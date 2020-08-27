San Diego photographer and model helping kids beat cancer

Michael Freeby is filled with talent and tacos

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego photographer and model is using his talent to help kids beat cancer. In this Zevely Zone, I went to the Gaslamp Quarter to meet a millennial filled with talent and tacos.

It's time San Diego says hello to the multi-faceted Michael Freeby.

"I do lots of modeling and lots of photography," said Michael.

The 26-year old has worked with some of the biggest names in show business like Barbara Eden and Jay Leno to help support the non-profit organization Kids Beating Cancer.





"I like pictures that are super bright and colorful with neon colors with lots of sparkly things and lots of teddy bears," said Michael.

His work colorful and so is his 80's inspired outfit."I am a huge Richard Simmon's fan," said Michael who told me he once did a photo shoot with Simmons and is always creating something. He brought a camera in order to shoot a story of us shooting a story about him. But I had to ask, "Why are we meeting at a taco shop?"

Michael asked us to meet him at Taqueria Los Churchy's. He even called the family-owned business and asked them to open an hour early for our interview.

"I wanted to help boost the economy and obviously why not boost it at my favorite taco shop?" said Michael.

As he ordered his tacos, he kept saying, "Yes, yes, yes." Spend some time around Michael and you quickly learn he loves the word 'Yes'.

When our tacos arrived, Micheal said, "Yes." When I said, "Thank you Maria." Michael followed up with a "Yes."

My meal with the millennial was filled with tacos and tidbits.

"My favorite Spice Girl is probably Scary Spice," said Micheal who went on to tell me he was once the county spelling bee champion and, "I am Mexican, Italian. German Cherokee, Apache, Irish, Dutch. It's a real tongue twister."

Nice to meet a new friend... who celebrates life with the word yes and optimism.

"I like reading comic books, I like getting milkshakes, I like eating tacos, I like getting carne asada fries."