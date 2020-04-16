SAN DIEGO — Ordered to stay at home, a Carmel Valley first-grader figured why not bring the house down with a singing performance? In this Zevely Zone, I met a 7-year-old by the name of Eva Mather and the first time you hear the pipes on this girl, it's clear she possesses a voice too big to be trapped in a house.

About two weeks ago, Eva decided to leave her house and take her show on the road to her front yard. Eva's mom and dad, Qian and Brian, are her roadies. They tag along with a microphone and amplifier. As they plugged the microphone in, a huge squelch filled the air.

"I've never had that happen. Sorry," said Brian laughing.

If feedback didn't alert neighbors what was to come, the energy of a 7-year-old did.

"Welcome to my ninth concert," said Eva as neighbors gathered and set up lawn chairs.

Neighbors call the gathering the highlight of their day.

"It's hard to keep all of the kids in the house," said Karen Coleman while fighting back tears.

"I like it, it's a way to get out of the house," Karen's daughter Sadie said.

Karen and Sadie grabbed a front-row seat, 60 feet back.

"Not only is it super special for the neighbors but she's good," said Karen.

Eva opened her set with Adele's hit "Rolling in the Deep."

"We could have had it all, rolling in the deep, you had my heart inside of your hand," she belted out.

This story marks Eva's first time on television with News 8 but probably not her last.

"Oh I think she is definitely an American Idol finalist no doubt about that," said neighbor John Patek.

Eva's first-grade teacher Kristyn Braund could be a judge.

"110%," said Ms. Braund who watched the concert.

"Knock, knock," said Eva who moved on to a comedy routine.

"Who is there?" the crowd replied.

"Allison," she responded. "I'll listen to you if you listen to me!"

"The other night she even told us jokes," said Adriana Bade who along with her family comes for the comedy. "She told us jokes at the end of her performance, she stood up and told about five jokes so she has got quite the personality."

The real punch line is watching social distancing bring a neighborhood closer together.

"We don't get a chance to see our neighbors during the day so it's nice everyone gets out. It's really boosted the morale," said neighbor Sid Shapiro.

"You look at her and you are like, 'everything is going to be fine,'" said another neighbor Marni Nagle.

For any children watching this bored out of their minds at home? Eva offers this advice: "I think they should sing."

Eva also sings with the San Diego Children's Choir. Her favorite singer is Taylor Swift. She says when she grows up she wants to be a singer too and a fashion designer.