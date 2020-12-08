San Diego family turns pandemic into a playhouse

Indoor Kingdoms are inflatable fun houses that can be set up in 60 seconds.

SAN DIEGO — Family-owned businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19. In this Zevely Zone, I met a Rancho Bernardo family hitting back with fun. The inflatable funhouses are called Indoor Kingdoms. The product comes in a bag, takes sixty seconds to inflate, and maybe the cure for COVID cabin fever.

"You just kind of plug it in and it goes," said Bryan Kinney. He and his wife Laura work for a family-owned business called Bigger than Life. For 35 years, the San Diego business has focused on building big inflatables for big events like the Superbowl. When sales went flat due to COVID-19, Indoor Kingdoms were born. They sell for about 300 dollars each.

"Yeah let's go in boys. Go!" said Laura to her sons Cole (5) and Jack (2). The Kinney family says for just a few hours you too can swap the pandemic for a playhouse and forget about the challenges of a pandemic.

"Everything being closed, just not being able to go outside and socialize and be with their friends," said Laura.

The castle is made out of nylon, not rubber and it is tough. The product is expected to last for 12 years or more. The family is hoping the new invention will create fun for families and a revenue stream for their business. "I mean it was tough for us you know especially with a small family trying to make it in San Diego which is a pretty expensive city and not have any business come in to say it was tough was an understatement," said Bryan.

Instead of waiting Til Kingdom Come for the economy to turn around, Bryan and Laura made their boys the kings of the castle.

You may be stuck at home, but never forget, even during a pandemic your imagination can take you anywhere. "Let's go have an adventure!" said Laura to her boys.