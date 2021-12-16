San Diego father receives $1,500 holiday surprise

San Diego Honda Dealers provide 'Random Act of Helpfulness' to amputee Dru Clarke.

SAN DIEGO —

Tis' the season for Random Acts of Helpfulness. In this Zevely Zone, I teamed up with the San Diego Honda Dealers to surprise a father in Emerald Hills recovering from multiple amputations. Some challenges in life are too big for one family and the community's support is the only way to make a difference.

In February, we first met Andru Clarke, a former track star at UCLA. A tooth infection damaged a valve in Andru's heart. "I have had four heart surgeries. Four mitral valve replacements," said Andru.

The husband and father assumed he'd make a full recovery, but a stroke and sepsis followed. "They ended up having to amputate my left leg. My left arm below the elbow and all of the toes on my right foot, and the tips of my fingers on my right hand," said Andru.

Needless to say, 2021 was a challenging year for this father of four children. So, when the San Diego Honda Dealers asked me if I knew a family that could use some extra holiday cheer, I knew just the door to knock on. Dru's wife Sarah was our Secret Santa who helped provide a wish list for the $1,500 holiday surprise that provided gifts for the whole family.

As the San Diego Helpful Honda Team pulled up in front of the Clarke home, Dru came outside in his wheelchair to see the parade of gifts. "We understand that your family has been going through difficult times and we are doing our part today by being helpful," said Ernie Galvan from the Helpful Honda Team.

"I love it, I love it," said Dru with a smile. After being brought back to life three times and facing $2 million in medical bills, this act of generosity brought Dru to tears. "You guys doing something really amazing for my family again, you guys have been amazing. Thank you for finding them and finding us," said Dru.

The San Diego Honda Dealers call visits like these Random Acts of Helpfulness, but these gifts are presented with purpose to lift a father's spirits. "Whoa!!! Wow," shouted the children as they ripped open their gifts. "The frenzy is on," I yelled.

Dru has been working hard all year to improve his body and be the best father and husband he can be. "That's all I can do, that's all I can do. As long as I have them there is no way I am going to stop, fall down get back up, keep going forward," said Dru with tears in his eyes. "More gifts?" asked the Helpful Honda Team. Bundles of gifts cards for the parents. Pink purses, toys, shoes, and pretend make up for the girls. And for dad? Tickets to the Holiday Bowl.

"Nice!! Ha, ha," yelled Dru. Remember Dru ran track for UCLA and guess who got invited to play at this year's big game? "This is awesome, thank you, thank you, thank you. Ha, ha," exclaimed Dru.

"It's a joy to be helpful," said Ernie Galvan from the Helpful Honda Team. "It's so much fun being a part of this," said Jeff Anderson from the Helpful Honda Team. "I've always had a soft spot for kids, and it just made me so happy to see how excited they were opening the presents," said Ashley Lin from the Helpful Honda Team

With physical therapy, Dru is getting stronger. "This is Nalah, she is my service dog in training," said Dru. Thanks to donations and the organization Specialty Dog Training in Oceanside, Dru has a new best friend.

The Clarke family used part of their holiday surprise to make a donation to Caring Across Generations, a non-profit that supports caregivers.

Merry Christmas to a father who is all heart but bleeds blue and gold. "I have not been to see them in years. This is going to be amazing, Bruins for life," said Dru.

Donations have made a big difference for Dru. He is a talented accountant, who hasn't worked in more than two years. If you'd like to help Andru financially with the most challenging life experience imaginable and help him defy the odds, please watch this video, or visit his GoFundMe Page.