San Diego Honda Dealers honor 6th grade teacher fighting cancer

$2,000 donation made to school's music program in Julie Walsh's honor.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The San Diego Honda Dealers are honoring a beloved 6th grade teacher who is fighting cancer.

In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Double Peak School in San Marcos where two special donations were made to the school's library and music program.

In 2019, we profiled the Walsh Family and a mother's fight against cancer.

"Triple negative breast cancer, kind of the worst one you could possibly have," Julie said.

She and her husband Mark are raising a 16-year-old daughter and 14-year-old triplets. Through it all, the San Marcos teacher battled multiple rounds of chemotherapy and bad news.

"Now you have cancer in your brain, then you have to get back in the car with your kids and drive home," Julie said during our 2019 interview.

All four of Julie's children attended Double Peak. The same school where Julie has been a beloved history teacher since the school opened in 2016.

"She always has a positive attitude, she is always smiling," Assistant Principal Katie Buffum said.

Even when Julie became sick, students came first.

"It's not about her, it's about everyone else," Buffum said

"She was just a great person," 14-year-old student Ella Tackett said. "She was very bubbly and bright," 7th grader Danielle Bailey said.

Julie was placed on hospice care in February. Her friends say she is resting comfortably at home with loved ones.

"I can't imagine what my life will be without her," her good friend, Susie Weston, said. She is organizing 24-hour care for Julie and more than half of the volunteers are teachers.

"What a testament that is to who she is as a teacher and how loved she is," Susie said.

May 3-7 is Teacher Appreciation Week, and the San Diego Honda Dealers are honoring Julie by donating to the school's music program.

"What we wanted to do was give this check for $2,000 to Double Peak School," Lydell Carin from the San Diego Honda Dealers said. Random acts of helpfulness will soon fall upon teachers across the county.

"It's our job to be helpful, so we are just out in the community, so any non-profits or anybody who needs any help they should contact us," Lydell said.

The San Diego Honda Dealers are also donating $500 worth of books to the school's library.

"Julie would always be reaching out to others so I know this will mean a lot to her," 5th grade teacher Annette Bailey said.

The Walsh triplets (Ryan, Cassidy, and Elizabeth) still play in the Double Peak band. Annette Bailey said new instruments and books will make their favorite teacher smile.

"She lived life to its fullest, lived every day, loving her children and her husband and her job and all of those around her," Annette said.

Or to hear it from Julie herself during our 2019 interview,

"I say to myself all the time, I wish I didn't need my village, but my village is pretty awesome," she said.

To which her friends, students and colleagues responded, "We love you, Julie!!"

Julie is a native San Diegan. She has been a teacher for 18 years. In 2012, her husband Mark suffered a blood clot that paralyzed him from the waist down.

A GoFundMe page has been launched that reads in part, "Your support is needed and your contributions, no matter the amount, will make a difference."

If you'd like to help the Walsh family with a donation, click HERE.