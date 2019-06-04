SAN DIEGO — Healthy one day, fighting for life the next. The story of 16-year old Ruby Melchoir is one of heartache and courage.

Ruby is a junior at Scripps Ranch High School. In 2017, she suffered a spontaneous brain hemorrhage.



Her parents, Paul and Robin say their daughter complained about a headache.

"She went from asking for a Tylenol to not being to walk. We rushed her to the emergency room," said Paul Melchoir.



After a long stay in the intensive care unit, Ruby worked hard to regain some of her physical independence.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Ruby's family shared shared videos of her rehab with Jeff.

The videos show a courageous young lady learning how to talk again, how to eat again, and how to write again.

"I just keep trying. It doesn't matter what people think about you. The only thing that matters is believing in yourself." said Ruby.



Ruby went from being an energetic, able-bodied teen to living in a wheel chair. Her advanced cello and piano playing have been put on hold but she is slowly uncovering new interests. She has immersed herself into the adaptive sport of seated shot put through the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF).

Ruby even surprised herself when she qualified for the state track and field championship in Clovis, California on May 24.



Despite her challenges, Ruby is on target to graduate with her class of 2020 with credit for high school instruction while hospitalized. It will be a milestone, especially with a 4.0 GPA. Her latest goal is to learn how to walk again.



Ruby faces additional medical procedures, therapies to help her relearn to walk, eat and improve her fine motor abilities. Ongoing doctor's appointments stemming from her brain injury.

She will require a full-time aide in college which not be covered by insurance. Her parents have created a Ruby's Warrior Fund to help with her future medical bills and needs.