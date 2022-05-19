San Diego tennis legends compete in National Hard Court Championship

Admission is free through Sunday at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO —

Tennis anyone? The United States Tennis Association National Women's Senior Hard Court Tennis Championships is being played May 16-22 at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

In this Zevely Zone, I met some Hall of Fame players. On the very court, the likes of Billy Jean King, John McEnroe and Arthur Ashe played, I wanted to introduce you to four more local legends.

Matching shot for shot in matching USA sweat suits, the fearsome foursome volleyed on center court:

Cathie Anderson. Age 79.

Suella Steel. Age 80.

Roz King. Age 85.

Carol Gay. Age 75.

"I'm the baby ha, ha," laughed Carol. This weekend they are competing in the U.S. Tennis Association's Hard Court Championship for ages 50 to 90. "Someone said I'm a legend and a legend means you're old is what I know," said Suella. These are the same courts once graced by the biggest names in tennis, King, Connors, McEnroe, and Ashe.

I asked the foursome how many tournaments they've won. "I wouldn't even have the foggiest idea," said Cathie. By rough math, we came up with more than 600 tennis tournaments victories between them. The ladies in red just returned from the World Championships and how did that go? "Sorry, I am getting weighed down by all of these medals here, ha, ha," laughed Roz who hung four gold medals around her neck.

One of the tennis players at the world cup was 98 years old. "People who play tennis live a decade longer, so guess what? People should start playing tennis, and you can play at any time," said Carol. Which means, these ladies are just getting started.

"We just love what we do," said Carol. The best players from all over the country, ages 50 to 90+ will compete for singles and doubles titles in the 50, 60, 70, 80 and 90 and over age divisions. USTA gold, silver or bronze balls will be awarded to the first, second and third place finishers in all women's events.

The La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club's 49th Annual Men's Senior Championships will also take place the same week in conjunction with the women's events, and will include both singles and doubles for 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, and 85 and over age groups. Although the men's events are not national championships, they will feature many senior players who regularly compete in national tournaments.

The La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club welcomes tennis enthusiasts to view the tournament and will offer free admission to spectators for the entire tournament. On-site parking is available for a nominal fee.

The La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club started each of these events and has hosted them since inception. Designated one of the Top 50 Tennis Resorts in the world by Tennis Resorts Online, the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club's reputation as a top tennis destination started in 1942 when it attracted its first major tournament, the Pacific Coast Men's Doubles Championship.

For more information on this weekend's tournament visit www.LJBTC.com.