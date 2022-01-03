San Marcos couple shares gift of music with next generation

Dave Moyer was a member of the New Christy Minstrels and Cathi Mangione-Moyer is the first cousin of Chuck Mangione.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A San Marcos couple is sharing their love for music with the next generation. In this Zevely Zone, I met a match made in musical heaven.

Dave Moyer and Cathi Mangione-Moyer love music and each other in about that order. Dave and Cathi met when they were children in the state of Washington, but went their separate ways until years later when Dave made a phone call. "I said, Cathi do you know who this is and she said yes. 'It's Dave Moyer', I said I've been in love with you since you were 14, will you marry me and she said yes and that was it," said Dave.

They've been making music ever since, Dave with big bands like the New Christy Minstrels from 1980-1983. Cathi has performed in an assortment of bands herself and is a musical genius on the piano.

At 72 years old, their songs may live forever; but Dave and Cathi say they won't, which is why they're teaching the next generation at the American Music Academy that music should be fun. "If you go to hear someone do a concert you don't say hey let's, go hear them work, no you don't, you say let's go hear them play," said Dave. The couple says music should feel like playing and not working at a job.

As I got to know the husband and wife, I began to see for myself an example of how it can be true that opposites attract.

Dave is always excited. Cathi is always calm; but together they create a perfect harmony. "I have been on TV so much, I'm back, I am back home!" exclaimed Dave about appearing on CBS 8 in the Zevely Zone.

"I'm going to spend a week taming him down," said Cathi with a chuckle.

Dave and Cathi have performed thousands of times in concert.

They showed me hundreds of pictures of their appearances they've made over the decades. In all the images, the couple can be seen laughing and sharing their joy. "Music wakes us up," said Dave. Cathi added, "Get your friends to come and sing and play with you.

It's a wonderful art. It's an art and we are losing it in our schools." Music has been a large part of their lives; but also runs in their families. Cathi's first cousin is Chuck Mangione.

Dave and Cathi believe music should be fun, but also should be performed with proper technique that will extend a musician's career. Dave has had three surgeries to repair his vocal cords. They created a resource called "The Battle for the Healthy Voice." For more information click here.