San Marcos family receives $5,000 Christmas surprise

San Diego Honda Dealers offer 'Random Act of Helpfulness' to COVID patient and his six children.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — It's a Holiday Season to remember for one San Marcos family. The Honda Helpers showed up at their house with a Christmas tree and five thousand dollars in gifts. Christmas didn't just come early for the Centeno family, it's paid for.

"Whoa!!" scream the family when the Helpful Honda arrived with a van filled with gifts.

"Here is a big one," said Honda Helper Ernesto Galvan.

"Are you excited?" asked another Honda Helper dressed in blue named Cynthia Monroy.

Back in July, when Eli Centeno walked out of Sharp Memorial after fighting COVID for 58 days, he fell into the arms of his wife and six children. Surviving the virus was one thing, paying the bills was another.

"There is a lot coming for you," said Honda Helper Lydell Carin while still unloading the gifts and tree.

The San Diego Honda Dealers went on a surprise shopping spree for the Centenos. Eli feels like he can truly breath again.

"I'd like to say this year has been tough but I want to say this year has been full of blessings instead," said Eli.

Eli's children Abby, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Hannah, Micah and Mischa all got what they wanted. After opening thousands of dollars in gifts, their parents received what they needed three thousand dollars to pay the rent.

"Thank you, thank you so much," said Eli and his wife Eva.

Eli was on a ventilator for five weeks, a recording of his children singing a song from Toy Story helped bring him back.

"You got a friend in me, you got a friend in me," they all sang together.

The Helpful Honda team just happens to love toys and a story like this.

"This feels great, you know we just love helping families that are in need," said Honda Helper Lydell Carin.

"I feel like Santa."

Along with losing 40 pounds in the hospital, Eli lost months of work. His wife Eva says this helps more than you know.

"I am overwhelmed with joy. We are really blessed to have this generosity but this year after Eli got sick it's been blessing after blessings," said Eva.

Like most of us, the Centeno Family never saw 2020 coming, certainly not a surprise like this.

"Merry Christmas," the Centenos said.