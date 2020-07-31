San Marcos father of six battling after effects of COVID-19

Sharp HealthCare patient spent five weeks sedated on a ventilator

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Nearly a month after surviving the corona virus, a San Marcos father of six is still battling the after effects of COVID-19. In this Zevely Zone, we update you on the patient's victory walk out of the hospital and the fight that continues for him at home.

After 58 days at Sharp Memorial, Eli Centeno walked out of the hospital and into the arms of his wife and six kids. "It's a blessing to be with your family because all I wanted to do when I was in the hospital feeling okay was I wanted to be home, I want to be with my kids," said Eli.

Eli was sedated on a ventilator for five weeks and can only vaguely recall hearing a recording of his children singing him a song from the movie Toy Story. "You've got a friend in me," sang his daughter with tears in her eyes.

Family means everything to the Centenos and Eli suspects he contracted the virus at a large gathering.

Eli's wife Eva contracted the virus but was sick for just four days. "For me it was really bad headaches, migraines actually and I lost my sense of smell and taste," said Eva. Their children never did get sick but ten family members did; which just adds to the COVID mystery. Eli is 37-years old with no underlying health conditions.

For people who think they'll get COVID and recover quickly Eli has this to say, "Well, you never know. I am clear example that I had no high blood pressure, no diabetes, I don't drink, I don't smoke I don't do none of that stuff and I got it and I almost died." Eli lost more than 40 pounds and despite being discharged from the hospital on July 2, the window tint installer is still too weak to work. "The doctor said for me to fully recover he is looking at 60 to 120 days," said Eli.

The husband and father thanks the medical staff at Sharp Healthcare for saving his life and he's hoping this message could possibly save a few more. "The main thing is you don't want to take chances. If you can't social distance then wear a mask," said Eli.

Our interview ended with Eli getting a group hug from Eva and their six children. "A lot of love a lot of hugging is going around," said Eli.