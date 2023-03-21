San Marcos man launches Viking ship in Mission Bay

Tom Kottmeier spent three years handcrafting Sleipnir, but did the 33-foot ship float?

SAN DIEGO — For a San Marcos man, it was the moment of truth, he built a Viking ship, but would it float? In this Zevely Zone, I went to Mission Bay and grabbed an oar.

Tom Kottmeier was expecting a handful of people at his ship launch instead the boat launch is line with spectators. San Diegans caught their first glimpse of Sleipnir. "It's pretty gorgeous," said one man. "I'm stunned by how beautiful it is," said a woman on the shore.

"Excited," said Tom, who is 77-years old. After spending three years handcrafting his beauty this was Tom's day to launch it. "I am the king of the world," said Tom as he boarded his ship.

Last summer we watched Tom work on Sleipnir five days a week, to honor his Swedish heritage. The sailboat is 33 feet long, but would it float? "I am launching the ship," said Tom. Not only was Sleipnir seaworthy, I helped eight San Diego sailors steer straight into the wind. "This is a historic moment," said one of the onlookers.

Just like the Vikings did in 800 AD, we put our backs into it for on the maiden voyage. "Row, row, row," we said in unison. We hope the wind is at his back, when Captain Tom takes Sleipnir to Sweden next year to sail the same waters his ancestors did.

"Is this real? Am I really standing on my ship?" said Tom. His dream came true. "It did and you know what the song says? If you have not got a dream, how can you have a dream come true?" said Tom.

Tom loves to sail and working with wood. Combine those with his Swedish heritage and his ship Sleipnir was born straight out of Norse Mythology. "Sleipnir was the God Oden's magical eight-legged winged horse. Eight legs. Winged. Horse," said Tom.

