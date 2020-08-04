RAMONA, Calif. — If the stay at home order has left you with more free time, you might consider adopting an older dog that is already house trained.

In this Zevely Zone, I went to Ramona to visit the non-profit organization called Frosted Faces.

Frosted Faces

During tough times, seniors always need a little extra love and that includes dogs.

"Everybody we rescue is eight years old and older," said Kelly Smisek, the founder of Frosted Faces.

In the past five years, Kelly and her husband Andy have found loving homes for 975 senior dogs.

"I really wanted to have a big party when we hit a thousand but I don't know if that is going to happen," said Kelly.

Frosted Faces

While there may be no party because of social distancing, that hasn't kept volunteers away. Kelly can't believe how many people are lining up to scoop poop and then one of these adorable dogs into their arms.

"I know everybody is supposed to stay at home and stay apart but then they are bored," said Kelly. "So we have so many emails flooding in about how they can help or can they have a dog just for a couple of weeks and we are like yeah, absolutely."

When you adopt an older dog there's a bit of a gray area with medical conditions which is why Frosted Faces will help cover vet bills for the entire life of the dog and you can save time and money in other ways.

You don't have to potty train them.

Kelly said, "Yeah of course, I mean senior dogs are usually already trained and they usually don't chew up things."

Frosted Faces

Frosted Faces recently popped in on the San Diego Humane Society at Escondido and Oceanside and said they will take every old dog you got.

"I love the picture of all of you social distancing," I said. Kelly laughed, "Yeah!"

She says when dogs are this cute social distancing helps you keep one or two of them all to yourself.

"Look at all of these Frosted Faces," I said while getting mobbed by little dogs.

Frosted Faces

Talk about a silver lining. These gray beauties are getting more interest and love than ever.

"We have a new rule we only have ten people onsite at a time and keeping our distance to help them clean, but there are people who have never helped us before," said Kelly. "I just love knowing that they will end up with families."

KFMB TV

Sometimes the best experience with a dog, comes with a dog with the most of it.

If you're interested in volunteering at Frosted Faces or if you'd like to adopt an older dog go to frostedfacesfoundation.org.