Serra Mesa senior sings his way through pandemic

70-year old Jesse Dye sings online karaoke duets on SMULE app with Rob Thomas, CeeLo and Adam Lambert

SAN DIEGO — A Serra Mesa man is singing his way through the pandemic by chasing a childhood dream. In this Zevely Zone, I clicked my way through more than one thousand of the senior's karaoke music videos.

When Jesse Dye was 14 years old, he won a singing competition. Now that he is 70, in order to pass the pandemic downtime, he is signing again, on a free app called SMULE.

Jesse makes videos of him singing side by side with the biggest names in the business, like Rob Thomas, CeeLo and Adam Lambert. Jesse is now retired, but in his younger, he laid down asphalt for a living. Now he lays down tracks to pass the time.

Jesse shared videos of him belting out Michael Jackson.

"Billy Jean is not my lover," he sang. Then there is Madonna.

"I made it through the wilderness," sang Jesse. Next up? Nirvana.

"Come as you are, as you were," he bellowed showing great musical range.

Jesse says it's a great way to stay young. He has made more than one thousand videos. He shared one with a Rolling Stones song.

"I see red door and I want it painted black," sang Jesse.

"I'm just saying it for the people of San Diego it's there if you want it, it's there," said Jesse of the app called SMULE.

Jesse is also making new friends, one day he sings with people in the Philippines, and on the next day, a person in Russia.

"Every breath you take. Every move you make. Every bond you break," Jesse sang doing his best Sting impersonation.

When there's no one to sing with, Jesse sings with himself. Like a song by The Who.

"No one knows what it's like to be a bad man," Jesse sang a duet by himself using the app's split-screen effect.

"In my mind, I'm a superstar," laughed Jesse.

Does any else really matter?