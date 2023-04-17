Sharp HospiceCare volunteers want to make you a free Memory Bear

You provide cherished garments from a loved one, then volunteers craft a bear you can hug forever.

LA MESA, Calif. — When a loved one dies, their favorite shirt, blanket or blouse can live on forever as a Memory Bear. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Sharp HospiceCare Memory Bear Program.

Sometimes when you are feeling sad, the only that will help is a bear hug. For more than 20 years, a special group of volunteers has laughed and cried making Memory Bears. "So precious, this was his favorite shirt, I gave it to him," said Kati Morneau. In November, Kati lost her husband Dickie to brain cancer. I asked her to tell me about her husband. "You mean that could actually go on TV? Dickie was quite a character," laughed Kati.

Coping with the loss of a family member or friend is a difficult process that varies from person to person. To honor a loved one and provide comfort after loss, the Sharp HospiceCare Memory Bear Program creates a bear from a family's cherished garments — a favorite blouse, shirt or pajamas that belonged to a loved one. The fabric is then sewn into a handmade memory bear. These cuddly bears symbolize a special memory that can be held forever.

"I feel that it helps people, I really do think they need it," said 95-year-old widow Luanna Schwartz. She has sewn hundreds of bears. "They are given freely and some of us know exactly what these people are going through," said Luanna.It is Maria Juarez' way of remembering Alfredo. "I lost my husband almost five years ago and I made this one out of my husband's shirt, so I feel comfort when I have this at home," said Maria.

Although nothing can heal the pain of losing a family member or friend, memory bears provide a sense of comfort to the bereaved. "I am pretty proud of them," said Denise Kelly who is Sharp's Program Coordinator for Volunteer Services. "I am a sewer myself and the first bear that I sewed was after my father died," said Denise.

"They are beautiful," said Kati Morneau who now has three bears made out of husband's shirts. "I ordered one for myself, his daughter and his sister so we can have memories," said Kati who joked that plaid was Dickie's favorite color. "This was my favorite shirt, I gave it to him," said Kati.

What would he think about a Memory Bear? "Well, he'd probably rather be wearing the shirt, ha, ha, ha but I think he would really understand the sentiment," said Kati. "This is going to be sweet to have the memory to hold onto, I really thank you guys for doing this. They are all just so cute. My new family."

To register for an upcoming volunteer session to become a volunteer sewer, give us a call at 619-667-1900. Or if you'd like a Memory Bear, please call 619-667-1939. They'd love to help you create a memory that lasts a lifetime.

Sharp volunteers have sewn more than 16-thousand Memory Bears. Anyone can receive a free bear. For more information click here.