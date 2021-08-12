Shop 'til you drop at the Makers Arcade Holiday Gift Fair

The popular annual holiday shopping event returns to Broadway Pier this weekend.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Makers Arcade Holiday Fair at the Port of San Diego returns to the Broadway Pier for the 5th year on Dec. 10 – Dec. 11.

In this Zevely Zone, I got a sneak peek at the popular annual shopping event that took a two-year hiatus.

If you're worried about running out of holiday shopping days, you'll have plenty of options this Friday and Saturday at the Broadway Pier. The pier will be decked out with fun holiday décor, creating a very special opportunity to shop while enjoying waterfront views.

San Diego Made, cofounded by Kristin Dinnis, Sarah Anderson, Brittany Wiczek and Brook Dailey, has acquired the makers’ bazaar and is now the proud owner of Makers Arcade.

I met the business leaders in Logan Heights inside the San Diego Made Factory. The warehouse is filled with 12,000 square feet of holiday cheer.

"We've got painters, and ceramic artists and graphic designers," said Sarah.

"This is probably our busiest time of year," added Kristin.

The business leaders are combining their talents so that locally made San Diego products can be showcased in a one-stop-shop for the holidays.

Makers Arcade was originally launched by Jennifer Byard and Rebecca Chase in 2014.

Chase carried on the annual holiday event for several years, gaining a loyal following. She passed away earlier this year and it was important to her and her family that the event lived on.

“We are excited and grateful to be able to continue and build this amazing event,” said Kristin. “This seemed like a beautiful opportunity to move forward, and we are honored to grow a part of our business under the Maker’s Arcade name."

This weekend, the Broadway Pier will come alive with more than 100 vendors, food, live music and gift ideas galore.

"This is your chance to shop local and this is your chance to find one hundred different makers in one spot so you can shop all day long and support the people in your community," said Sarah.

Instead of your gifts being shipped from overseas and possibly getting stuck a cargo ship ten days late for the holidays, these items are unique, and San Diego made.

Event organizers say you won't have to pay shipping fees and you'll have the peace of mind knowing your gifts will be in hand.

So, if you're ready to get your shopping on, you know where to go.

"Put on your shopping pants," said Sarah.

The first 100 attendees in line will receive a complimentary gift bag upon entry.

There will also be a Kids Area with games and interactive art.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Rebecca Chase Memorial Fundraiser.

The Makers Arcade Holiday Fair at the Port of San Diego takes place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. amd Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $6, which includes a free make & take holiday wreath. For tickets and more information, visit www.MakersArcade.com .