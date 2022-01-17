Fourth grade news reporter from Clairemont scores interview with San Diego mayor

Mayor Todd Gloria watched Sky featured on the Zevely Zone on CBS 8 and reached out within seconds.

SAN DIEGO — You never know who may be watching the news on CBS 8! In this Zevely Zone, I went to Clairemont where a fourth-grader had a meeting with the mayor of San Diego.

As a young reporter, you always remember scoring your first big interview. So, you may be wondering how someone so young landed a one-on-one with Mayor Todd Gloria.

"How are you? I'm Todd. You must be Sky," said Mayor Gloria after pulling up with his security detail in a black SUV in front of Sky's home.

A few weeks ago, we featured Sky Ewing. "I was never that shy. I love to talk to people," Sky told us. She's a kid reporter with a YouTube Channel that features police officers, firefighters, FBI agents, Legoland master builders, park rangers, dentists, and journalists.

"I am the cameraman, producer, editor," said her father, Edward.

After the Zevely Zone story aired, CBS 8 anchor Eric Kahnert added this. "Sky says she'd like to interview San Diego's Mayor Todd Gloria next, and we know the mayor likes to watch this show, so if you are watching what do think mayor?"

Within seconds, the mayor reached out. "I follow Eric on Twitter and so it was really easy to DM him. It's just good to get out of the office," said Mayor Gloria with a big smile.

Up until this day, neighbors only knew Sky as the chattiest kid on the block with a personality made for TV.

"It makes sense that she is going to be a little newscaster, that is no surprise," said one neighbor.

Sky then launched into her mayoral interview.

"Hey everyone, welcome back to Sky Girl Reporter and today I am here with Todd Gloria the Mayor of San Diego," said Sky. Here are some of the questions that followed:

"How do you become a mayor? asked Sky.

"Well, I ran for election," answered Mayor Gloria.

"What do you love about being mayor?" asked Sky.

"I love stuff like this," answered Gloria.

"After being mayor would you like to become the governor or president?" asked Sky.

"Not particularly," answered Mayor Gloria.

Part of becoming a reporter is finding common ground with your subject. Sky learned that she and the mayor are both Clairemont kids. CBS 8 showed the mayor some childhood photos that his staff sent us.

"Oh!, Who gave you that picture?" laughed the mayor. When Todd Gloria was about Sky's age, he was already shaking hands and making friends. "That is me with Governor George Deukmejian," said Mayor Gloria.

As a child, when Gloria didn't win the Mayor of the Day contest, he played the role of a lawyer. "That was my first suit, it doesn't look all that different from now," said Mayor Gloria. "But if you look closely, you see that little pin on my tie that's this, the same pin."

Wearing the seal of San Diego didn't come easy, which is why Mayor Gloria is paying it forward to Sky. "That is what we are supposed to do," said Mayor Gloria.

"What is the hardest part about being mayor?" asked Sky.

"I often find there is not enough time in the day," answered Mayor Gloria.

After Sky asked dozens of questions, I had only one; did I still have a job?

"I don't know Zevely, you better up your game!" laughed Mayor Gloria who gave Sky an autograph.

"I'm glad you are making your voice heard," said Mayor Gloria.

"He's a good mayor," said Sky.

Next up? Sky wants to interview CBS News morning anchor Gayle King and then use that connection to interview Gayle's best friend Oprah. For a link to Sky's YouTube Channel click here.