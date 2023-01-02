'Smiles for First Responders Program' needs a hero for complete dental makeover

The deadline to enter is February 2 at Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Specialists of San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — The 'Smiles For First Responders Program' wants to surprise one special hero with a complete dental makeover.

In this Zevely Zone. I visited the Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Specialists of San Diego. The life-changing program is looking for a first responder who is suffering from exceptionally poor oral health and without the means to afford treatment.

The oral surgeons are encouraging any current or former first responder with multiple missing or failing teeth who cannot afford restorative treatment to apply now through February 2, here.

There's nothing quite like the feeling of winning a $70,000 smile. "All I do is smile now," said Twyla Kuykendall. The 44-year-old mother was the recipient of total dental makeover in 2018. Twyla was was battling anxiety, depression and a mouthful of dental problems. "Boy, was I!" laughed Twyla who loves to show off her new smile.

The Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists of San Diego have provided four dental makeovers. "We had a Smiles for Teachers program, we had a Smiles for Veterans Program, this year we are doing a Smiles for First Responders Program," said Dr. Paul Koshgerian.

During the pandemic, many first responders were so busy saving lives they neglected their own health which is why Dr. Koshgerian wants to give one of those heroes a free makeover. "What we mean by first responders is any sorts of medical professionals, any sort of policeman, fire department, paramedics, you know the folks who were on the front lines who were trying to help people through the pandemic," said Dr. Koshgerian.

A few years ago, they surprised an Army veteran with a makeover. "This year's recipient, we are very pleased to announce. Leonard Laquindanum is the recipient for this year's prize." Leonard's 'before' and 'after' pictures were wonderful but it's what he shared from the heart that made everyone smile. "It's really an honor because if I do it myself there is no way I can do it because my kids there is no way we can afford it," said Leonard.

Dr. Koshgerian never served in the military but that doesn't mean he can't help others. "You know I think part of the fabric of our country is service," said Dr. Koshgerian as he gave Twyla a big hug. Her life changed five years ago when she received the dental makeover surprise. All of her bad teeth were extracted and replaced with new dental implants. "I started crying, crying tears of course of happiness," said Twyla.

Dr. Koshgerian never served in the military but that doesn't mean he can't help others. "You know I think part of the fabric of our country is service," said Dr. Koshgerian as he gave Twyla a big hug. Her life changed five years ago when she received the dental makeover surprise. All of her bad teeth were extracted and replaced with new dental implants. "I started crying, crying tears of course of happiness," said Twyla.

Twyla commits her life to a community program called 'GLAM Girls' which teaches the message that everyone is beautiful in their own way. It is a message Twyla shares with the biggest smile you've ever seen. "Ha, ha, ha, I love it that's all I do is smile everyday all day," said Twyla.

The oral surgeons at The Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists of San Diego relaunched their smile makeover initiative, this year giving back to first responders. The Smiles For First Responders program will provide a local hero with a complementary treatment that will restore their smile with a fully functioning, natural-looking set of teeth, and boost their overall health and quality of life.

The oral surgeons are encouraging any current or former first responder with multiple missing or failing teeth who cannot afford restorative treatment to apply now through February 2, here.