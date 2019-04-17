SAN DIEGO — Standing outside Mitch's Surf Shop in Solana Beach, three friends want to introduce you to their little buddy: The Harmonica.

"Some people call it the Tin Sandwich. I call it the Toy," said Chris Fast from the Chris Fast Band. "The harmonica may not make you rich, but it's good for your soul."

Chris is jamming with Harmonica John Frazer and Billy Watson, two well-known harmonica players. Together they are promoting the 20th annual Spring Harp Fest in La Mesa. The festival was founded in 1999 to promote the blues harmonica, an American art form.



Every year, they hold a festival during Easter weekend, and some of Southern California's finest harmonica players perform.



The Spring Harp Fest is a free, family friendly, outdoor event located at Harry Griffen Park in La Mesa. The event will be held on Saturday, April 20.

"This is one event where the harmonica shines. It's not about the guitar. It's not about the drums. The Spring Harp Fest celebrates the harmonica," said Billy Watson.



Harmonica John Frazer is the founder of the event. He created the festival in order to let anyone approach the stage and shine with the harmonica. In similar festivals, John was always told he was not allowed to play, so he created a harmonica event for the little guy to blow the little guy, the harmonica.

"Anyone can play the harmonica. I can teach you to play 'Piano Man' by Billy Joel in two minutes," Harmonica John said to Jeff Zevely from the Zevely Zone.

Jeff must have been the exception to the two-minute rule. Two minutes passed and he was struggling on the song but smiling nonetheless from ear to ear.



The festival is 100% funded by contributions from the local community. All of the the people that bring this event to the La Mesa community are volunteers.

No one is paid.

They do suggest a $10 donation at the event or participation in the festival raffle.



Every year, the organizers make a generous contribution to youth music programs, specifically ear-marked for harmonica inclusion and the youth Summer Blues Camp.

