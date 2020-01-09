Swing for the fences with the 'San Diego Madres'

Padres' super fans looking for fresh recruits

SAN DIEGO — So you say you're a San Diego Padre fan, but are you ready to take your passion to the next level? In this Zevely Zone, I went to Petco Park to the 'San Diego Madres'.

Let's start at the very beginning. In 1972, a group of baseball wives with the Padres started the San Diego Madres.

"I have been a fan since 1969, native San Diegan," said Patty Cordero.

Patty and her pals are frustrated because they can't go to any of the games and that means they are struggling to raise any money for the kids. In baseball terms they are in a major COVID slump.

But we have to remember that these are die hard fans who have held on to season tickets and hope for decades.

"Slam Diego. We are in Slam Diego now," said member Teri Carlson.

She is one of the many Friar Faithful who have sat in those seats every game since, "1985," said Susie Butcher with a big smile on her face. Susie is proud of suffering through the tough seasons.

"We are not fair weather fans, we are through the sad times and the good times," said Kandi Nieto.

She is the president of the San Diego Madres needs fresh recruits to step up to the plate. They hustle for the donations by hosting Bingo, Bunco, golf tournaments and more.

"Our whole purpose is the children that is the only reason that we exist to raise funds for both challenged and girls softball and Little League in San Diego County," said Kandi.

One of those baseball players was Matthew Collier. The 20-year old is now the youngest Madre.

"I just like to help out the San Diego Madres," said Mathew. I asked him, "What are all of these characters like?" Mathew told me, Funny. Very funny."

So if you're the type to swing for the fences, why not dream big with the San Diego Madres?

"We are eternally optimistic Padre fans," said Patty Cordero.

If the Chicago Cubs can win a World Series then the Padres can too right?

"That will be nirvana. It's coming. It's coming," said Kandi.