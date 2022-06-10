Thank you CBS 8 viewers for your kindness and generosity

Zevely Zone shares heartfelt messages from people across San Diego County helped by community's spirit of giving.

POWAY, Calif. — CBS 8 viewers are caring and generous. In this article I'd like to pause for a moment to say, 'Thank You'! In this Zevely Zone, my goal is to show you how you're making a difference across San Diego County.

When Joanna Jaeger and her son Alex moved to Poway two years ago, they didn't know many people. Alex is thriving with autism but being new to San Diego County required meeting some new friends.

After we profiled his Big Al's Dark Chocolate Almond Toffee, the 30-year-old super chef and his mom sold more chocolate than ever. "I would say pay attention to the stories Jeff is telling because they are making a difference in people's lives," said Joanna.

When you watch our stories, you become involved in the community. Essential Pencils are a new type of pencil infused with oils that help students focus. The products inventor received national attention after our story aired. Tom Bowman says CBS 8 viewers always make a mark! "Hey, I just want to thank you for having the segment on our company on your show. We really appreciate the support it's been invaluable,' said Tom.

In June, I hosted a Three Dog Night concert in Vista. The story and fundraiser helped fight our county's homeless youth problem. Doors of Change founder Jeffrey Sitcov told us about the event's huge success.

"Thank you Jeff Zevely of the Zevely Zone for doing an amazing story on us and for hosting the Doors of Change Concert of Hope to help homeless kids get off the street. With your help and CBS 8 we were able to raise $180,000 dollars to fund programs to help kids have a better life thank you so much," said Jeffrey.

In August, we promoted the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation. Larry's son Miles gave us this update. "Thank you to the Zevely Zone and the CBS 8 viewers, Jeff you are awesome. Since you last spoke to us, we had our Back-to-School Haircut event where more than 200 kids got their hair cut, over $10,000 was raised. None of that would be possible without you so thank you so much and thanks for keeping my dad's legacy alive," said Miles.

We also profiled Pawsitive Teams. The non-profit organization's service and therapy dogs help military veterans, at-risk teens and San Diegans with disabilities. The group's co-founder Carol Davis shared this. "Since then, many CBS 8 viewers have reached out to say they were touched by our story and they love the mission that we accomplish with dogs like Frannie, a very special service dog in training," said Carol.

We just thought you should know that when you watch, care, and get involved, you deserve some credit; just not for Big Al's secret recipe! "This is my Blue Ribbon from the State Fair, and this is my best-in-class ribbon," said Big Al.

The credit for the sweet taste of success is all his! I love telling these stories and sharing them with San Diego. From the bottom of my heart thank you for caring so much about our community and making a huge difference.