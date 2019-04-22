SAN DIEGO — I am a pretty hard working television feature reporter, but every once in a while I'm up for sitting down on the job. A viewer recently told me to check out the best view of San Diego from a bathroom, and so, I traveled to the Balboa Park Golf Course to take a swing at the story.

One hundred years after the City of San Diego opened the course, I was suddenly standing (then sitting) in the small room with a big view.



"Have you ever see a better view from a bathroom before? I mean look at that even if you suck at golf, going before you go is the perfect moment. " said golf starter Anthony Tavernier.



I approach an unnamed man who works in the golf shop and asked: "Is this the bathroom that keeps the regulars, regular?"



"I get to see it often," said the mystery man with a guarded laugh.

I ask him, "Are you going there right now?"

He responds, "I am."

I follow the man until the situation gets completely awkward and he turn to me and says, "Okay, awkward enough."



Twenty five years of reporting and I can tell you first hand sometimes a story takes you places that you don't want to go. I almost feel bad for Tim Graham.

He is the nicest guy you'll ever meet. He also works for the City of San Diego as a public information officer. I tell him, "Anything you say. The mayor is going to hear. "

Graham responds, "That is correct."

Graham's whole career could get flushed down the toilet if he doesn't "handle" this story just right. He tells me, "Well, there are a lot of really nice views here at Balboa Park Golf Course, on the tee, in the restaurant and in the clubhouse, " said Graham.

"I didn't really think about the bathroom so much but after you called, yeah, it does really have a nice view in there."



Just doing my job here.

Remember a viewer contacted me and demanded a Zevely Zone investigation. I can understand the city's hesitation, there millions of tourism dollars at stake right?



So, I circle back to Tavernier, the Golf Starter, who tells me not to worry.

"I'll have a tourist drive up and say my God the view from your bathroom is incredible and you just giggle and say for a public golf course you couldn't do any better."



Okay, time to talk to a tourist myself, so I wait for Keith Wilson to exit the bathroom. Keith is a first timer to the bathroom and tells me he has never seen sailboats on the sea in Sacramento. I tell him, "We just wanted to make sure you washed your hands."

I then ask him, "Did you enjoy the view?" He said, "I did wash my hands and that is a really nice view."



Okay, more digging.

After all, I've got to make it look like I worked today right? I meet Chris Tobey, the owner of Tobey's 19-th Hole Cafe.

He tells me he visits the bathroom often.

"Oh, yes, everyday, about every day," he says with a smirk.

Tobey tells me patrons can get the same view from his cafe deck while enjoying delicious food, which is the third oldest restaurant in San Diego.

I'm still clearly causing trouble when I remind him that means people have been doing their business next to his business for a long time.

"Since 1934, on July 4th we'll have our 85th Anniversary," Tobey said.



The only problem I hear with the bathroom is people often stay in there for 40 minutes at a time.

Can you blame them? The view is incredible.

The bathroom is a hole in one.