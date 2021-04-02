'The Thursday Club' celebrates 100th Anniversary of giving

Mayor Todd Gloria proclaims February 4th, 'The Thursday Club Day' in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — 'The Thursday Club' is celebrating two 100-year birthday parties. In this Zevely Zone, I met a club and its queen in Point Loma.

"All hail the queen!" yelled members of 'The Thursday Club' as their most senior member arrived at the clubhouse.

Jackie Linstrom is royalty at The Thursday Club. Her mother was one of the original members following the club's founding in 1921.

"I was born the year The Thursday Club was founded," said Jackie.

There are pictures of Jackie as a young girl attending events such as the groundbreaking of the club's building that still stands in Point Loma overlooking the sea.

Jackie remembers that day and the white dress she wore.

"Yes, indeed. To me The Thursday Club is like a second family to me," said Jackie.

'The Thursday Club' has raised millions of dollars for San Diego. The group is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The Thursday Club, a social and philanthropic organization, was founded by four young married women who were friends in high school and college and decided to form a club as there were no clubs for married women at the time. Since 1921, their goal has been the same - to promote educational, cultural, social, moral, and civic activities in San Diego.

Jackie Linstrom is part royalty, part rebel. Many years ago, alcohol was not allowed on the grounds.

"That's right," said Jackie who did something about that. "Yes, I did," she said with a smile.

Today, the beautiful clubhouse is host to meetings, weddings, memorial services and other community and celebratory events, so changes were needed.

"We are all thankful to Jackie that she was able to pave the way to not only have alcohol in the clubhouse, but she also enabled the clubhouse to have gambling on casino nights, so she was a trailblazer," said current President Shelley Benoit.

'The Thursday Club' is best known for its legendary rummage sale which was cancelled this year. The club had held the annual 'Thursday Club' Rummage Sale for 93 years, raising millions of dollars for Balboa Park and community beneficiaries supporting health, children, elderly, homeless, museums, music, arts, veterans, life skills, animals, education, and women's issues.

"I know we are heartbroken about the rummage sale, sorry about the rummage sale," said Shelley.

Even so, throughout the pandemic, the women continued to provide food and clothing to people in need at the San Diego Food Bank, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society blood drive for children with cancer, New Day Urban Ministries, I Love A Clean San Diego, Jewish Family Services, and more.

Francesca Thiem is grateful Mayor Gloria proclaimed February 4th The Thursday Club Day in San Diego because it was yet another reason to celebrate Jackie who drove herself to this interview.

"Not only that but she wins at Bridge all of the time, so we have major respect for that brain," said Francesca.

When you turn 100 years old, you deserve a celebration fit for a queen. "Ha, ha, well it's only because I've lived so long," said Jackie.

"They are all my friends." We thanked Jackie for her service to San Diego. "You're welcome," she whispered.